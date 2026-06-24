Nahyan bin Mubarak visits University of Fujairah, praises its academic achievements, role in developing national talent

FUJAIRAH, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the University of Fujairah, where he was received by Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University of Fujairah, and Dr. Sulaiman Al Jassim, President of the University of Fujairah, along with a number of university officials and members of the academic and administrative staff.

The visit formed part of the University of Fujairah’s efforts to strengthen engagement with national leaders and showcase its academic and research achievements, development projects, and its role in preparing generations equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to contribute effectively to the continued progress and development of the United Arab Emirates.

During the visit, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan received a comprehensive briefing on the university’s journey, strategic vision, and future plans, as well as its academic and research accomplishments. He was also introduced to the university’s educational programmes and pioneering initiatives in the fields of education, scientific research, innovation, and community service, together with its ongoing efforts to enhance the learning environment and improve academic outcomes in line with international best practices and labour market requirements.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak also reviewed a number of the university’s development projects and programmes aimed at empowering students and strengthening their academic and professional capabilities. He was further briefed on initiatives designed to expand partnerships with government and private sector institutions, contributing to sustainable development and supporting the advancement of a knowledge-based economy.

As part of the visit, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan toured the university’s modern facilities, including lecture halls, teaching and research laboratories, and various academic facilities. He reviewed the advanced infrastructure and educational technologies available to students, as well as the integrated learning environment provided by the university, which contributes to the development of highly qualified national talent capable of competitiveness, creativity, and innovation.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak praised the academic and institutional progress achieved by the University of Fujairah and commended its accomplishments in the fields of education, scientific research, and community service. He emphasised that investment in education and human development remains a cornerstone of the nation’s comprehensive development journey.

He also praised the efforts of the university’s leadership and its academic and administrative staff in fostering an educational environment that encourages excellence and innovation, highlighting the vital role of higher education institutions in preparing future generations capable of keeping pace with global developments and contributing effectively to a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak further affirmed that national universities are key partners in advancing the UAE’s vision and future aspirations through the preparation of qualified national talent, the strengthening of scientific research, and the promotion of a culture of innovation and excellence, thereby supporting sustainable development and reinforcing the UAE’s leading position at both the regional and international levels.

For his part, Dr. Sulaiman Al Jassim, President of the University of Fujairah, said that the visit of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan represents a source of pride and honour for the entire university community and reflects the great importance placed on education by the UAE’s wise leadership as one of the fundamental pillars of national development.

He expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for his continued support of higher education institutions and his ongoing encouragement of academic and knowledge-based initiatives, noting that the visit serves as a strong motivation for the university to continue pursuing the highest standards of quality, excellence, and leadership while further strengthening its contribution to building a knowledge society and serving the nation.

At the conclusion of the visit, the University of Fujairah expressed its profound appreciation and gratitude to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for his visit, affirming that his continued support for the education sector provides a strong impetus for advancing the university’s journey of academic and research excellence and strengthening its role in serving the community and contributing to the sustainable development goals of the United Arab Emirates.