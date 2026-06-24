Forbes Middle East concludes Building the Future Summit in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Forbes Middle East concluded the second edition of the Building the Future Summit, held on 23rd and 24th June at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and presented by One Development.

The summit brought together government officials, decision-makers, investors, business leaders and experts from the infrastructure, urban development, energy, investment and technology sectors.

Held over two days, the event featured 60 speakers, including 11 senior UAE government officials, participating in nearly 30 keynote addresses, fireside chats and panel discussions. Discussions focused on trends and opportunities shaping future cities, as well as the role of integrated infrastructure, energy, investment and technology in driving sustainable development and economic competitiveness.

Participants included Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; Eng. Sharif Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Eng. Mohamed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Belajer Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, CEO of the Registration Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market; Eng. Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director-General of the Infrastructure and Assets Sector at the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government; Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre; and Abdulla Al Yazeedi, Executive Director of the Economic Strategy Oversight Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

In his keynote address, Al Olama said the UAE has adopted a balanced approach to meeting rising global energy demand while reducing emissions and maintaining competitiveness.

“We continue to invest in conventional energy resources while accelerating the development of renewable energy, nuclear energy, hydrogen, energy efficiency, advanced storage solutions and next-generation infrastructure,” he said.

Al Mansoori highlighted the UAE’s approach to building resilient and future-ready cities, noting that resilience and preparedness have become fundamental principles guiding infrastructure development, urban planning and service delivery.

Khuloud Al Omian, Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said the summit serves as a platform for decision-makers, business leaders, investors and innovators to exchange ideas and build partnerships capable of creating long-term impact.

Ali Al Gebely, Founder and Chairman of ONE Development and ONE Holding, said the UAE has demonstrated that the future belongs to nations that plan with clarity, act with speed and build with purpose.

The summit also hosted an awards ceremony recognising individuals, organisations and initiatives for their contributions to innovation, development and the future of cities and communities across the region.

The 2026 edition introduced several initiatives aimed at enhancing the practical impact of summit discussions, including the Construction Leaders Recognition Awards and the Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders 2026 Awards, alongside the participation of emerging young leaders who contributed recommendations to support sector development.

Sessions examined a range of strategic topics, including the role of media and strategic communications in nation-building and economic competitiveness, the future of energy, implementation of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, integrated infrastructure, public-private partnerships, sustainable urban development, real estate investment, advanced manufacturing, smart mobility, cybersecurity, space exploration, artificial intelligence, data-driven urban planning, sustainability and human capital development.

Discussions also highlighted the role of fiscal policy and strategic investments in supporting future infrastructure projects, enhancing competitiveness and advancing economic diversification.

The summit reinforced the UAE’s position as a global hub for dialogue on infrastructure, smart cities and urban development by bringing together government leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and experts to explore developments shaping key sectors and their role in building resilient and sustainable economies.

The event was supported by a number of public- and private-sector partners, including the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, presenting partner ONE Development, associate partner AHS Properties, event partners Karma Developers, KEO International Consultants and Morshedy Group, gift partner Beko, and AI and activation partner Elementz.