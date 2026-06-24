Mohammed bin Saud attends Sharjah Census 2025 results ceremony

SHARJAH, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department, attended the announcement of the Sharjah Census 2025 results, organised by the Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

The ceremony opened with the UAE national anthem, followed by a presentation highlighting the history of the census, its importance to the emirate and the achievements of Sharjah’s sustainable development journey.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his vision of placing people at the centre of sustainable development.

He stressed the importance of accurate data in supporting future planning and decision-making.

“The value of data is not measured by its size but by its ability to answer future questions before they arise. Accurate data gives decision-makers insight, not just information, and gives society confidence, not just numbers,” he said.

He added that Sharjah is moving towards an integrated smart statistical system that unifies government records and uses artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to anticipate future needs, in line with the emirate’s ambitions for 2030.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi announced that the population of Sharjah had reached 2,135,888.

Attendees also witnessed a dialogue session featuring Abdullah Al Kadeed Al Mehrzi, Director of the Statistics Department, and Ruqaya Ali Al Mansoori, Head of the Community Statistics Department, moderated by Bader Al Shammari. The session reviewed the census findings and their role in supporting economic development and decision-making.

According to the Sharjah Census 2025, the emirate’s population increased by 51 percent between 2015 and 2025.

Males accounted for 1.4 million residents, representing 67 percent of the population, while females numbered 710,000, representing 33 percent. Non-UAE nationals totalled 1.9 million people, accounting for 89 percent of the population.

The total number of Emirati citizens reached 234,431, representing 11 percent of the population. Male Emiratis numbered 116,128, accounting for 49.6 percent, while female Emiratis numbered 118,213, representing 50.4 percent. The Emirati population recorded growth of 33.6 percent between 2015 and 2025.

Sharjah City recorded the largest overall population with 1,899,202 residents, followed by Khor Fakkan (61,936), Kalba (59,401), Al Dhaid (39,295), Al Hamriyah (22,354), Al Madam (21,230), Dibba Al Hisn (16,116), Al Bataeh (9,077) and Mleiha (7,178).

In terms of Emirati citizens, Sharjah City ranked first with 134,933 residents, accounting for 58 percent of the Emirati population. It was followed by Kalba (34,278), Khor Fakkan (28,628), Al Dhaid (10,915), Dibba Al Hisn (9,848), Al Madam (6,938), Al Bataeh (3,446), Mleiha (3,234) and Al Hamriyah (2,121).

Education and employment indicators showed that 64 percent of Emirati students were enrolled in government educational institutions, while 36 percent attended private institutions.

The census also highlighted the diversity of employment sectors among Emiratis, including federal and local government entities, the private sector, semi-government organisations, family businesses and diplomatic and international organisations.

Social indicators revealed that 67 percent of Emirati senior citizens use technology, reflecting growing digital engagement among older age groups. Illiteracy rates among Emiratis declined by 18 percent, while the proportion of Emiratis employed in the private sector increased by 178 percent.

Sustainability indicators showed that 18.6 percent of residential units use alternative energy sources, while 71.3 percent are equipped with safety and security systems. In addition, 69.7 percent of villas feature landscaped or planted areas, reflecting increasing attention to environmental sustainability and quality of life.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi honoured government and private-sector entities, as well as individuals, who contributed to the success of Sharjah Census 2025.

He also received a commemorative gift from Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi in appreciation of his attendance and support.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Municipal Affairs; and a number of senior government officials.