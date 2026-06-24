UAEU launches Bachelor of Science in Space Sciences programme at College of Science

AL AIN, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has announced the launch of a new Bachelor of Science in Space Sciences programme within the Department of Physics at the College of Science, marking a strategic step that reflects the University’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of strengthening its global leadership in the space sector and preparing highly qualified national talent capable of shaping the future in advanced scientific and technological fields.

The new programme has been developed in response to the growing demand for specialists in space sciences and related technologies. It offers students a comprehensive educational experience that combines strong foundations in physics, mathematics, and computing with advanced study in specialised areas such as astronomy and astrophysics, planetary sciences, satellite technologies, space communications and navigation, and space sustainability.

The programme is further enriched through hands-on laboratory work, research projects, and field training opportunities with leading organisations in the UAE’s space sector.

The programme aims to contribute to the development of highly qualified national talent equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to support the UAE’s space ecosystem, strengthen the nation’s scientific and research capabilities, and enable graduates to develop innovative solutions to future challenges in the space sector. The programme aligns with the UAE’s vision and national strategies for innovation and the knowledge economy.

The programme will welcome its first cohort of students at the start of the upcoming academic year. It is expected to play an important role in supplying government entities, research centers, and private-sector organisations with highly skilled graduates equipped to analyse space data, develop innovative technological solutions, and contribute to cutting-edge research and applied projects, further strengthening the UAE’s leadership in space exploration and space sciences.