National Drug Enforcement Authority launches National Campaign for Drug Enforcement under theme ‘United as One to Eradicate the Threat’

DUBAI, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Drug Enforcement Authority, in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office, has launched the National Campaign for Drug Enforcement under the theme ‘United as One to Eradicate the Threat’.

The campaign was announced during a special event hosted at the Creators HQ to coincide with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and as part of the UAE’s comprehensive strategic vision aimed at protecting society and safeguarding national achievements.

The event was attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Drug Enforcement Authority; Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, and a host of senior officials and leaders from the security, education and media sectors, along with media representatives and digital content creators.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan emphasised that the UAE’s fight against drugs is rooted in a core pillar of the leadership’s vision, which places human well-being above all else and prioritises community security and family safety.

To this end, the UAE remains resolute in its efforts to combat drugs through a comprehensive framework of prevention, public awareness and legislation, in addition to law enforcement, treatment and rehabilitation support, he noted.

He stated, “The fight against drugs is not the responsibility of a single entity, but rather a shared national and civic duty that requires public awareness, solidarity and collaboration. Safeguarding our people is the foundation for any nation’s progress and stability.”

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan noted that the campaign, running under the theme ‘United as One to Eradicate the Threat’, is driven by the Authority’s firm belief that protecting society is a shared responsibility, and that prevention begins with awareness, cohesive families and a sincere message.

He stated that this national campaign is built on three main pillars:

The first pillar centres on the family as the first line of defence and the most critical factor in protecting children by fostering trust, dialogue and emotional support.

The second pillar focuses on the youth, by raising their awareness, building their confidence and encouraging them to make informed decisions and say ‘No’ to anything that threatens their health and future.

The third pillar centres on the school as a key partner in educating and nurturing children, and the environment that shapes their awareness, values and behaviours.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan highlighted the rapidly growing challenges and increasingly sophisticated methods used to promote drugs and target young people. He stressed that these emerging threats require increased awareness and readiness, and a shift from mere reaction to proactive prevention.

He affirmed that the campaign is particularly significant as it aims to transform awareness into a daily practice, ensuring that every home, school and institution becomes an active partner in safeguarding society and protecting our children’s future.

He added, “We firmly believe that true awareness is achieved when we foster trust, inspire hope and open the door for support and solidarity.”

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan announced that the National Drug Enforcement Authority will launch its official social media platforms to connect directly with the community. Through these channels, the Authority aims to disseminate accurate information, address inquiries and feedback, and reinforce effective community partnership against the threat of drugs.

Addressing families and youth, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan stated, “You are not alone. The National Drug Enforcement Authority dedicates its full resources to serving the community and providing round-the-clock support in confidence and complete privacy through the Hosn service at 80044. This service is available for reporting, seeking consultation, and requesting treatment and rehabilitation support.”

He added, “We reiterate that the UAE laws are humane: The law is on your side, existing to rescue and heal rather than punish. The law guarantees four unwavering principles: utmost confidentiality, absolute privacy, the highest standard of treatment, care and rehabilitation, and a complete exemption from criminal liability.”

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan emphasised that protecting the UAE’s young generation is a collective responsibility, and that every word of advice, positive action and early report could save a life and ensure a brighter future.

Major Fahad Abdullah Haikal, Spokesperson for the National Drug Enforcement Authority, presented alarming international data that reflect the scale of drug-related risks globally, citing the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) World Drug Report 2025.

Major Haikal revealed that over 316 million people (roughly 6% of the world’s working-age population) used drugs, marking a sharp 28% increase over the past decade.

Commenting on these figures, Major Haikal stated, “Faced with this global reality, the UAE continues to reinforce its pioneering model of safety, security and quality of life, guided by its leadership that places people at the core and forefront of development.”

“Nevertheless, we recognise that the world is interconnected, and that challenges continue to evolve rapidly. This demands a higher degree of readiness, awareness and proactivity. Safeguarding society cannot be achieved through robust enforcement procedures alone. It requires strong intellect, high public awareness, strong and cohesive families, and a shared responsibility.”

Major Haikal added, “The National Drug Enforcement believes that while a robust security response is vital and essential, it is not enough on its own. The ultimate defence begins with raising awareness, enhancing prevention and ensuring that every individual in our community acts as a partner in safeguarding our nation and our people.”

He added, “The National Drug Enforcement Authority was established in August 2025 as an independent federal entity chaired by His Excellency Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan. The Authority is tasked with formulating and implementing anti-drug public policies, legislation and strategies, as well as tracking and dismantling drug trafficking networks in coordination with local and federal stakeholders.”

Major Haikal noted that today’s drug threat no longer follows traditional paths. It has increasingly shifted toward social media applications, gaming platforms and fake accounts designed to target, deceive and manipulate youth. “Our responsibility today is to draw closer to our children, to foster communication and build their trust, while equipping them with the awareness, confidence and capacity to make the right decisions,” he said.

He added that specialised research confirms many cases of drug abuse are triggered by curiosity and peer pressure. “This is why the core message we must convey to the younger generation is that true strength does not lie in conforming to or copying others. It lies in self-awareness, confidence and the courage to say ‘No’ to anything that threatens your health and future.”

He further stressed that experience proves a strong, cohesive family stands as the primary line of defence against this threat, and that family stability, open dialogue and emotional support remain the most critical factors in safeguarding our children and society as a whole.

The National Campaign for Drug Enforcement, running under the theme ‘United as One to Eradicate the Threat’ is rolling out a comprehensive awareness programme tailored specifically to language and interests of the younger generation

The campaign aims to raise public awareness and establish proactive prevention as a fundamental line of defence against drugs. It seeks to disseminate accurate information through positive, inspiring messaging that empowers youth and their families to navigate the threat of drugs, while enabling those in need to seek help, treatment and rehabilitation support through the Hosn service (80044).

Hosn is a comprehensive service designed to facilitate communication between the public and the National Drug Enforcement Authority. The service operates in confidence and complete privacy, allowing individuals to report issues, seek help, receive guidance and access world-class treatment and rehabilitation support, while guaranteeing complete exemption from criminal liability.

The launch event also unveiled the Authority’s new visual identity, marking a new era of advanced institutional action. The new brand reflects the Authority’s future-forward vision of enhanced prevention, expanded partnerships and reinforced community awareness.

A discussion panel held at the event titled ‘The Socialisation Ecosystem’ featured speakers Dr. Abdulrahman Sharaf Al Maamari, Director of the Hemaya International Centre at the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police; Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences; Dr. Mohammed Al Jneibi, Consultant Psychiatrist at the National Rehabilitation Centre in Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Abdullah Al Khayat, Awareness and Prevention Advisor at the National Drug Enforcement Authority. The discussion panel was moderated by Mona Al Raeesi.

The session focused on the strategic roles that families and educational institutions play to form powerful lines of defense that protect the younger generation from falling prey to drug abuse. The discussion addressed the need to foster a nurturing mindset centred on building mental resilience in youth.

The session also explored medical and psychological insights to understand why young people turn to drugs, offering practical guidance on how to spot and manage behavioural changes in children. Speakers also discussed the issue from a proactive security and awareness perspective.

Speakers emphasised that youth socialisation has evolved far beyond the traditional role of parenting and caretaking. Today, it demands open communication, emotional resilience and the right insights to guide teenagers, empowering them to confidently navigate peer pressure.

Speakers also highlighted the critical role of the state’s ecosystem of treatment, care and rehabilitation, stressing that a truly collaborative community partnership, one that is achieved through collaboration among media platforms, educational institutions and specialised rehabilitation centres, is the ultimate guarantee to realising the goals of this national campaign, turning homes into safe havens that can anticipate risks and safeguard the minds and futures of the youth.