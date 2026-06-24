National Media Authority continues media content standards campaign with Ras Al Khaimah session

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Media Authority (NMA) held a session in Ras Al Khaimah as part of its nationwide campaign to raise awareness of media content standards.

During the session, the NMA highlighted 20 national standards for professional, creative and responsible media content. These standards aim to support media professionals and content creators in delivering reliable, high-quality content that reflects UAE values, protects social cohesion and reinforces the country’s position as a global hub for content creation.

The session, held at Marjan Island in collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, focused on the role of media content standards as a clear and transparent regulatory framework supporting the growth of the sector. The framework promotes responsible practices and ensures content aligns with societal values and national legislation.

Maitha Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Media Strategy at the National Media Authority, said the UAE has adopted a comprehensive legislative approach to developing the media sector by continuously updating its regulatory frameworks to keep pace with rapid digital transformation. This approach provides a clear and stable environment that supports growth, investment and responsible creativity.

Al Suwaidi added that the new legislative framework represents a significant step forward in regulating the sector, covering both traditional and digital media activities. This strengthens the UAE’s competitiveness and ensures alignment with global developments in the media industry.

Al Suwaidi noted that the UAE’s media laws and policies provide clear rules that enhance trust and transparency, protect the rights of individuals and society, and support the production of content that reflects national values while aligning with international best practices.

She highlighted that media content standards are a core pillar of this regulatory framework, comprising 20 standards that address key aspects of content creation. These reinforce professional responsibility, protect privacy and social cohesion, and support a safe and enabling environment for creativity.

Al Suwaidi added that the national campaign, implemented across the UAE, aims to raise awareness of these standards and strengthen engagement with media professionals, creators and academic institutions. This supports the development of locally produced content that reflects community values and enhances the UAE’s position as a global hub for media and content creation.

She also highlighted the importance of ongoing dialogue with the creative community, noting that these regulatory frameworks are shaped through engagement with creators locally and internationally. This contributes to a flexible and attractive media environment that supports local talent, encourages investment, and enables the production of high-quality local content.

Heba Fatani, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, said the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a leading destination for content creators and media innovators. This is supported by clear national strategies that enhance the role of media and content creation in driving a diverse, knowledge-based economy.

Fatani praised the national campaign led by the NMA in collaboration with media offices across the UAE for its role in raising awareness of media standards among creators locally and internationally. She noted that these standards provide a clear and transparent framework that supports best practices while enabling creators to benefit from the UAE’s advanced infrastructure, technologies, and investment environment.

Fatani highlighted Ras Al Khaimah’s growing media ecosystem, including the RAKEZ Media Zone, which offers a supportive platform for creators and companies to establish and expand media and creative projects.