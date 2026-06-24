ADNEC Group’s Capital Catering named Best Caterer at C&IT Impact Awards 2026

ABU DHABI, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Capital Catering, the F&B arm of ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has been named Best Caterer at the prestigious C&IT Impact Awards 2026, one of the world's premier award programmes celebrating organisations that set the global standard for sustainability and responsible business practices within the events industry.

This accolade recognises Capital Catering’s outstanding achievements in driving measurable environmental and social impact across its extensive operations, while maintaining the highest quality and service standards, further cementing its position as a global leader in sustainable catering and operational excellence.

The judges praised Capital Catering’s seamless orchestration of food and beverage services at the ICCA Congress 2025, which became the first international event to achieve The PLEDGE on Food Waste’s Zero Food Waste to Landfill Event Standard, describing this operational milestone as “an exceptional accomplishment.”

The event demonstrated the company’s industry-leading approach to sustainable catering, with 1,115 kilograms of food diverted from landfill, of which 371 kilograms were eliminated through smart planning, and 928 meals redistributed through the UAE’s Ne’ma food waste initiative, setting a new benchmark for responsible catering at scale.

Over the past year, Capital Catering diverted 10.46 tonnes of food waste from landfill, processed 153,233 litres of used cooking oil into biodiesel, improved electricity efficiency by 15% compared to 2023, reduced water use per meal by 19%, and managed over 2.2 million kilograms of recyclable waste.

These efforts contributed to a 22.1% absolute carbon reduction, as certified by Planet Mark, demonstrating the company’s dedication to driving tangible progress.

The award also recognised the company’s commitment to operational excellence. With operations across more than 100 locations, Capital Catering employs 6,800 staff and delivers 45 million meals annually, serving a diverse portfolio of major international events, including Formula 1 and ADIPEC, as well as leading airlines and healthcare providers.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “Capital Catering's recognition at the C&IT Impact Awards 2026 is the direct result of meticulous planning, continuous investment in developing our capabilities, and an unwavering commitment to the highest international standards of quality and sustainability. With sustainability and operational excellence at the core of everything we do, we will continue to push boundaries and deliver exceptional catering experiences that meet and exceed our clients' expectations.”

Muzafar El Ariss, CEO of Capital Catering, said, “At Capital Catering, we believe that true leadership means setting new benchmarks for responsible, large-scale catering across the events industry. Winning the Best Caterer award at the C&IT Impact Awards 2026 reflects our unwavering, long-term commitment to embedding sustainability into every aspect of our operations, from kitchen efficiencies and supply chain innovation to exceptional service delivery. It also underscores our dedication to creating real value for our partners while minimising our environmental footprint and driving meaningful progress.”

The latest accolade follows Capital Catering’s recent recognition as the Airline Caterer of the Year – Middle East at the PAX International Readership Awards 2026, further solidifying its status as a regional and international leader in hospitality and sustainable practices.

The C&IT Impact Awards 2026 brought together industry leaders and innovators to celebrate progress in ESG across the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) sector, reflecting the industry’s acknowledgement of Capital Catering’s pioneering approach to sustainability and its contributions to environmental protection.