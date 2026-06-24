ICBA graduates 21 Arab women leaders from AWLA’s fourth cohort

DUBAI, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) celebrated the graduation of the fourth cohort of the Arab Women Leaders in Agriculture Fellowship Programme (AWLA), as part of an event that combined the forum Women Shaping Sustainable Agriculture in the Arab World with the graduation ceremony, held in conjunction with the International Year of Women Farmers 2026.

The new cohort comprises 21 fellows from across the Arab region, bringing the total number of AWLA graduates since the programme’s launch to 79 women leaders in agriculture, research, innovation and food security.

The event was attended by Mohammed Saeed Sultan Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Sultan Al Shamsi, Director of the National Agriculture Centre, representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the Gates Foundation, and a number of partners, experts, researchers and graduates.

The gathering comes amid growing global recognition of the role of women in agriculture and food systems through the International Year of Women Farmers 2026, particularly as food security challenges become increasingly linked to climate change, water scarcity, land degradation and the need for sustainable, science-based solutions.

Al Nuaimi said empowering female farmers, researchers and leaders is essential to strengthening global food security and agricultural resilience.

He praised ICBA and the AWLA programme for supporting Arab women researchers and agricultural professionals in addressing climate, water and food security challenges across the region.

He highlighted the UAE’s efforts to support women in agriculture, including the launch of the Emirati Women Farmers Forum and the Empowering Women Farmers Initiative during the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition.

“Our journey towards food security relies on strong, strategic partnerships,” he said, noting that cooperation between the Ministry and ICBA led to the National Agricultural Initiative for the Adoption of Climate-Smart Crops in the UAE.

Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director-General of ICBA, said the graduation of the fourth cohort represents an important milestone and reflects the value of investing in women leaders capable of translating research and innovation into practical solutions that support sustainable agriculture and food security.

She noted that AWLA continues to strengthen its role as a regional platform for capacity building, collaboration and leadership development, particularly in arid and saline environments.

Alzaabi expressed appreciation to the UAE Government, FAO, the Gates Foundation and all programme partners, mentors and trainers for supporting the initiative.

AWLA is supported by the Gates Foundation as part of efforts to strengthen women’s leadership and research capacities in agriculture and food systems, enabling participants to access knowledge, networks and opportunities that help translate scientific ideas into practical solutions.

Representatives of FAO highlighted the importance of the International Year of Women Farmers 2026 and stressed the need to provide women farmers with greater visibility, recognition and access to knowledge, technologies and partnerships that support sustainable agriculture and food security.

During the forum, AWLA fellows presented research projects and innovations focused on sustainable agriculture and food security, including date palm production, soil health, agricultural by-products, water-efficient crop production and agri-food innovation.

The event also featured success stories from programme graduates. Dr. Ameena Ali Qulaib Al Teneiji from the UAE, a graduate of AWLA’s second cohort and third-place winner of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence in the aquaculture category, shared her experience in transforming her farm into a model of sustainable agriculture integrating crop production, livestock, aquaculture, hydroponics and organic farming practices.

Participants also reflected on the programme’s impact. Aysha Alshamsi from the UAE said AWLA strengthened her belief that women are not only contributors but leaders shaping the future of sustainable food systems.

Abeer Saqer from Jordan said the programme reinforced her understanding of leadership as a responsibility based on impact, collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Lina Gouacem from Algeria said AWLA provided a community of women researchers committed to supporting farmers, families and future generations through scientific research and innovation.

The event also saw the announcement of the AWLA Annual Award, which aims to recognise outstanding achievements by women in agriculture, research and innovation, and to highlight role models contributing to food security and sustainability across the Arab region.

Through its partnerships and programmes, ICBA continues to strengthen AWLA’s position as a regional platform for empowering women and advancing science- and innovation-based solutions to food security and sustainability challenges.