Abu Dhabi Chamber organises 'Al Marfa Entrepreneurs Forum for Leadership and Empowerment'

ABU DHABI, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, represented by its Al Dhafra branch, hosted the "Al Marfa Entrepreneurs Forum for Leadership and Empowerment" at the Majlis of Mohammed Al Falahi Al Yasi in the Al Marfa area.

The forum drew wide participation from government entities and organisations supporting the entrepreneurship sector, national projects, and the wider Abu Dhabi economic ecosystem.

Among the attendees were several entities, including Abu Dhabi Councils, the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development. Several Abu Dhabi Chamber affiliates also took part, such as the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, the Emirates Franchise Association, and the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award. Partner organisations were also represented, including the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Al Dhafra Region Municipality, and the Family Development Foundation – Al Marfa.

The forum was aimed at aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners in Al Marfa, providing an interactive platform that connected them with government entities, financial institutions, and experts. This collaboration sought to enhance the business environment, stimulate innovation, and open new avenues for cooperation and partnerships to support the growth of projects in the Al Dhafra region, particularly in Al Marfa.

The programme included introductory sessions and presentations showcasing a range of programs, initiatives, financing solutions, and services available to support small, medium, and emerging enterprises. It also spotlighted inspiring success stories of several entrepreneurs in the region.

The forum offered a direct opportunity to network and build professional relationships with representatives of the entities that support the business ecosystem, helping to drive the growth, sustainability, and expansion of their projects.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber stressed that the forum is part of its ongoing efforts to promote a culture of entrepreneurship and empower national business owners by providing an environment conducive to innovation and knowledge exchange. This, in turn, helps support the growth of projects and strengthen their contribution to the economic and social development of the Al Dhafra region.

The forum saw a remarkable turnout and significant engagement from entrepreneurs in Al Marfa City, who praised the Abu Dhabi Chamber's role in organising such high-quality gatherings and the opportunities they create for direct interaction with supporting entities and the business services available to them. This, they noted, enhances the development of their projects and fosters growth and sustainability.

During the forum, participating entities showcased a range of services and initiatives designed to support entrepreneurs. These included facilities and incentives designed to strengthen the business environment, as well as awareness programs and training workshops across a variety of entrepreneurship fields. The forum also highlighted the integrated services delivered by the economic ecosystem through unified platforms that streamline procedures and make it easier for entrepreneurs to access services, alongside consultations and support for emerging and startup projects.

The forum concluded by highlighting the importance of fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and amplifying its economic and social impact, in support of the wider development agenda and growth objectives of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.