RTA opens applications for 2026 Ajyal Summer Internship Programme for Emirati students

DUBAI, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that applications are now open for Emirati secondary school and university students to join the 2026 Ajyal Summer Internship Programme.

The initiative reflects RTA’s commitment to empowering young Emiratis and building a generation equipped to meet future demands and contribute to the UAE’s sustainable development journey.

The programme forms part of RTA’s efforts to invest in young national talent and provide students with high-quality learning and training opportunities. These opportunities are designed to develop their skills, foster a culture of innovation and creativity, and prepare them for the demands of the job market by opening future horizons and introducing them to global best practices and expertise across RTA’s diverse fields of work, including specialised areas such as engineering and infrastructure, AI-powered smart transport systems, sustainability strategies, and the green economy.

Commenting on the programme, Athari Mohamed, Executive Director of Human Resources and Development at the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said, “The programme is designed to provide a practical, knowledge-rich training experience that develops participants’ skills and refines their professional and personal capabilities. It allows them to experience a corporate work environment and gain exposure to the best practices and innovations adopted across RTA’s diverse fields of work.”

She added that the 2026 Ajyal Summer Internship Programme coincides with the Year of Family initiatives, which play an important role in preparing a highly educated generation of young people capable of contributing to the continued progress and growth of the UAE in general and Dubai in particular, on every front.

The programme is scheduled to commence on 7th July 2026 and will run for four weeks, featuring a variety of training and development activities designed to enrich participants’ experience and strengthen their academic and professional readiness.

Participants will benefit from a range of offerings, including: A financial reward; Specialised workshops and training programmes; An accredited training certificate issued by RTA.

Athari encouraged students wishing to participate to register promptly and make the most of this distinctive training opportunity, which brings together practical learning and personal development within an innovative and inspiring work environment.