University of Sharjah climbs 45 spots in QS World University Rankings 2027

SHARJAH, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UoS) has advanced 45 places in the QS World University Rankings 2027, rising to 283rd globally from 328th the previous year.

The climb reflects meaningful gains across multiple indicators, most notably in citations per faculty member, alongside improvements in academic reputation, employer reputation, and international research network.

Commenting on the results, Chancellor Prof. Esameldin Agamy attributed the progress to the vision of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University, which centers on strengthening research infrastructure, supporting faculty, deepening international partnerships, and connecting scientific output to issues of local and global relevance.

Prof. Agamy highlighted the citations per faculty indicator as the standout result, with UoS climbing 163 places to rank 199th globally — a measure of the real-world impact of the University's research within the international academic community.

The University also rose 47 places in academic reputation to 393rd, and 14 places in employer reputation to 397th, both determined through large-scale global surveys of academics and employers. In international research networks, UoS advanced 16 places to 243rd.

On international diversity, the University retained a top-tier position, ranking 10th globally in international faculty — up five places — reflecting its ability to attract academic talent from across the world.

The QS Rankings, one of the most widely referenced benchmarks in higher education, evaluated 8,808 institutions in its 2027 edition and published rankings for 1,504 universities across 106 countries, including 12 from the UAE.