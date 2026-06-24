UAE, Jordan discuss parliamentary cooperation, coordination

BAKU, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), discussed parliamentary cooperation relations between the two councils with Mazen Turki Al Qadi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as well as coordination and consultation on topics on the agenda of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), being held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the conference, the two sides affirmed the strength of the fraternal and historic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the continuous development they are witnessing across various fields under the support and directives of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries.

They noted that this reflects the depth of the longstanding ties between them and their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination in the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

They also stressed the importance of the role played by parliamentary diplomacy in supporting bilateral relations and strengthening frameworks for cooperation and coordination on issues of mutual interest, in a manner that contributes to consolidating security and stability and supporting sustainable development efforts at the regional and international levels.

The two sides reaffirmed their firm commitment to supporting regional and international security and stability, maintaining the uninterrupted flow of energy supplies and ensuring the stability of the global economy. They stressed that any obstruction, closure or interference with maritime navigation constitutes a serious threat to the stability of the region and its peoples, energy security, trade, supply chains and global food security, in addition to being a clear violation of international law and a threat to international peace and security.

The two sides agreed on the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the Federal National Council and the Jordanian House of Representatives, exchanging expertise and parliamentary best practices, and continuing coordination and consultation on various issues of mutual interest in regional and international parliamentary forums. They noted that such efforts would strengthen the effectiveness of joint parliamentary action and contribute to promoting and consolidating the values of dialogue and cooperation among parliaments.