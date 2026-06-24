FNC discusses parliamentary cooperation with Moroccan House of Representatives

BAKU, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Mohamed Ghayate, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Morocco, discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two councils, as well as coordination and consultation on various issues of mutual interest.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), being held in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended by the FNC delegation participating in the conference, along with Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The two sides affirmed the strength of the fraternal relations and strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Morocco, which continue to develop across various fields thanks to the support and attention of the leaderships of both countries, reflecting the depth of their historic ties and shared interests.

They also stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the Federal National Council and the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Morocco, and enhancing the role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting issues of common priority. They highlighted the importance of exchanging expertise and parliamentary best practices in a manner that serves the interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples.