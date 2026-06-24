Dubai Police launches 'Shade and Reward' community initiative

DUBAI, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police, represented by the Positive Spirit Council, in cooperation with the General Department of Human Rights, the General Department of Police Stations, and the 'Thank You for Your Giving' volunteer team, has launched the 'Shade and Reward' community initiative.

The initiative will be held weekly in labour areas throughout the summer months, as part of efforts to promote the values of solidarity, tolerance, and a culture of giving and humanitarian work.

Fatima Ahmed Buhajeer, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council, affirmed that the 'Shade and Reward' initiative is part of Dubai Police and its partners' efforts to support the worker community and provide a positive community environment that contributes to enhancing quality of life and reinforcing social cohesion, especially during the summer season.

“The initiative distributes umbrellas, cold refreshments, meals, and essential supplies, along with awareness and humanitarian messages that reflect the community's care for all segments of society,” she added.

Buhajeer stated, "We at the Positive Spirit Council believe that labourers are essential partners in the journey of development and construction, and it is our community duty to express our appreciation and gratitude for their continuous efforts."

On its first day, the initiative saw the attendance and participation of over 600 labourers, who expressed their happiness with this humanitarian gesture and Dubai Police's commitment to strengthening communication with them and bringing joy to their hearts – reflecting the civilised and humanitarian image of the UAE in caring for all segments of society.