Hamdan bin Zayed reviews sports development plans in Al Dhafra

ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received at Al Nakheel Palace a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, headed by Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Council.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the latest developments in the sports sector in Al Dhafra Region and the Council's plans to promote sports participation and expand community engagement in various sports activities and programmes.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed key sports projects currently being implemented in the region, as well as future plans to develop sports facilities and infrastructure, enhance the sustainability of community programmes, and provide an integrated sports environment that helps increase physical activity and promote health and quality of life among community members.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that developing the sports sector is a key pillar of the UAE's comprehensive development, in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to build a healthier and happier society and strengthen the role of sports as an effective means of supporting community development and investing in people.

He highlighted the importance of continuing to develop sports initiatives and programmes that meet community needs and expand participation in sports, stressing that investment in sports has a positive impact on public health, social cohesion and quality of life, while helping prepare more aware generations capable of contributing to the development process.

The presentation also covered the calendar of sporting events and championships hosted by Al Dhafra Region throughout the year and their role in enhancing sports and community engagement, along with initiatives targeting various segments of society, including youth, juniors, senior citizens and people of determination, in addition to programmes aimed at discovering sports talent, refining their abilities and supporting their future careers.

The meeting addressed the role of sports in supporting the objectives of the Year of Community through initiatives and sports programmes that enhance family participation in community activities and encourage healthy and active lifestyles, contributing to stronger family cohesion, positive community values and quality of life.

For his part, Aref Hamad Al Awani expressed his appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support and interest in developing the sports sector in Al Dhafra Region, affirming that H.H. Sheikh Hamdan's directives are a key driver for continuing to implement initiatives and projects that enhance community participation and promote a culture of sports among all segments of society.

He added that the Abu Dhabi Sports Council continues to implement an integrated vision for developing sports in Al Dhafra Region, based on expanding community programmes, attracting high-quality sporting events and supporting sports talent, in line with the leadership's aspirations and in support of sports' contribution to sustainable development and quality of life objectives.

The reception was attended by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Essa Hamad Boushahab, Adviser to the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; and a number of officials