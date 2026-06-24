SEDD enhances legal awareness through specialised 'Agency' session

SHARJAH, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), in cooperation with Sharjah Judicial Department and Sharjah Public Prosecution, organised a specialised session titled “Agency,” as part of its efforts to enhance legal awareness among its employees and consolidate the concepts of knowledge-based and compliance-driven institutional work.

The session aimed to clarify the concept of legal agency and its provisions, and to review the most prominent legal aspects related to it, including the types of agencies, the conditions for their validity, the limits of the powers granted to the agent, in addition to the cases that require termination of the agency and its legal effects.

Likely, the session, presented by Counselor Dr. Abdulrahman Ali Al Hammadi, Chief Prosecutor at the Public Prosecution of Sharjah, and Dr. Suhail Ali Saeed Al Naqbi, Director of the Notary Public, Attestations and Documentation Department at the Sharjah Judicial Department, addressed a number of practical applications and real-life examples that contribute to simplifying legal concepts and enhancing their understanding among employees, which positively impacts the quality of institutional performance and reduces potential legal risks.

Additionally, the session included an open Q&A and discussion with attendees, during which employee questions were answered and several practical cases were clarified, enriching the dialogue and deepening the participants' legal understanding.

Commenting on that, SEDD emphasized that organizing this session is part of a series of awareness initiatives aimed at raising the level of legal literacy among its staff and enabling them to become familiar with the legislative aspects related to their work, thus supporting a more efficient work environment that complies with applicable regulations and laws.

SEDD indicated that it is keen to strengthen partnerships with judicial and legal bodies, in order to contribute to spreading legal knowledge and exchanging experiences, and to keep pace with government trends towards developing human capital and achieving institutional excellence.