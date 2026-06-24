Dubai residents record 506 species in City Nature Challenge with participation up 37% over 2025

DUBAI, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai residents are playing an increasingly active role in documenting and understanding the biodiversity that exists across the city, with participation in this year's City Nature Challenge growing significantly compared to 2025.

Led by Terra, Expo City Dubai, the four-day citizen science initiative saw 172 contributors submit 2,344 observations of wildlife, plants, and other species, documenting a total of 506 species across the city. The results represent substantial growth compared to 2025, with species recorded rising by 55%, observations increasing by 71% and contributor participation growing by 37%.

The findings challenge the perception that biodiversity exists only in remote natural areas. Participants documented wildlife across communities, parks, beaches and deserts, revealing nature in places many residents pass every day without noticing. More than 61% of observations submitted during the challenge achieved research-grade status, meaning they can contribute to ongoing biodiversity monitoring and scientific understanding.

Through initiatives such as City Nature Challenge, Terra is helping build biodiversity literacy across Dubai, enabling residents to better understand, appreciate and contribute to the ecosystems that support life in the city.

"The increase in participation this year reflects a broader movement we are witnessing across Dubai, with more people actively seeking opportunities to engage with and better understand the ecosystems that exist alongside them," said Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education & Culture at Expo City Dubai. "Every observation contributes to a wider body of knowledge about the ecosystems that support Dubai, but more importantly, it represents a growing number of people choosing to notice, explore, and connect with nature in their everyday lives."

Among the 506 species recorded were the Arabian Sand Boa, Conehead Mantis, Desert Hedgehog, Arabian Horned Viper and Southern Tuberculated Gecko: species that many residents are unaware exist within Dubai's wider ecosystem. Insects accounted for the largest share of observations at 36%, followed by birds and plants, each representing 22% of findings.

Alongside the challenge itself, Terra delivered a programme of webinars, guided biodiversity walks, expert-led sessions and community experiences across the city including Mushrif Park. These activities provided people with opportunities to learn from experts, contribute observations and gain a stronger appreciation of the biodiversity that exists across the city. Programme Partner Fujifilm supported this year's challenge, highlighting the role photography can play in helping people notice, document and better understand the living world around them

Participation was further amplified by a network of 26 City Nature Challenge ambassadors, including photographers, educators, sustainability advocates and content creators, who helped transform the initiative into a city-wide community effort. Through educational content, guided participation and sharing their own experiences of the challenge, they encouraged residents to look more closely at the nature around them and contribute to a growing understanding of Dubai's biodiversity.

First launched globally in 2015, the City Nature Challenge has become one of the world's largest citizen science initiatives, encouraging communities to document local biodiversity while contributing valuable ecological data. Dubai's participation forms part of a growing national effort to better explore and celebrate the UAE's natural heritage. While the challenge may be over for this year, people are encouraged to continue documenting wildlife year-round through platforms such as iNaturalist.