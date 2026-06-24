Winners of second round of Al Ramz Investment and Trading Competition announced

ABU DHABI, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group and Al Ramz Capital today announced the winners of the second round of the Al Ramz Investment and Trading Competition, and the third round of the initiative will start on the 25th of June.

The competition forms part of a broader effort to encourage informed investing, strengthen financial literacy, and promote a culture of long-term wealth creation among individuals across the UAE.

By combining real-market participation with an engaging rewards structure, the initiative provides investors with an opportunity to develop practical investment skills while gaining deeper insights into capital markets.

Building on the momentum generated by the first round, participants in Round 2 applied their investment knowledge and trading strategies in a live market environment, competing based on performance rather than portfolio size. The initiative continues to attract growing interest from both new and experienced investors seeking to enhance their understanding of market dynamics and disciplined investing.

The winners of round 2 are:

1st place: Omar Alhadhrami; one month performance (9.1%); prize 1,000,000 Etihad Guest Miles.

2nd place: Abdallah Alashkar; one month performance (8.7%); prize 500,000 Etihad Guest Miles.

3rd place: Ismail Hussein; one month performance (8.0%); prize 250,000 Etihad Guest Miles.

Participants were evaluated using Time-Weighted Return (TWR), a methodology designed to measure investment performance independently of portfolio size, ensuring a fair and transparent assessment of trading skill. All participants enjoyed equal access to the market data, reports, and investment insights hosted on the ADX website, enabling them to refine their tactics and build highly effective strategies.

As registrations open for Round 3, which will run from the 25th of June to 24th of July, investors with an active Al Ramz trading account can continue to test their strategies, track their performance through a dedicated online leaderboard, and compete for rewards including another top prize of one million Etihad Guest Miles.

The initiative reflects the shared commitment of ADX and Al Ramz Capital to broaden participation in the UAE’s capital markets and equip investors with the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to make informed financial decisions in an evolving investment landscape.