Wasl Group embodies philosophy of 'Dubai-it' through integrated urban developments

DUBAI, 24th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl, emphasised that the Group’s projects embody the philosophy of Dubai-it. The initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, represents a commitment to transforming visions and ambitions into tangible achievements that reinforce Dubai’s position as a global model for development and urban progress.

Al Qassim explained that Dubai-it represents a strategic philosophy built on excellence in execution, speed of delivery and tangible impact, transforming bold ideas into integrated urban developments and ambitious visions into achievements the world can see.

Al Qassim stated that Wasl’s projects directly translate this philosophy by developing integrated urban communities that highlight the concept of exceptional achievement, stressing that this approach has established Dubai as a global benchmark for development, creating opportunities and driving sustainable growth.

He added that Wasl remains committed to launching projects aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, by developing integrated ecosystems centred on people and quality of life. This is reflected in optimising industrial and commercial plots, expanding community facilities, creating world-class parks and open spaces, and providing affordable housing options that serve all segments of society, all while preserving the distinct urban and cultural identity of developed areas.

Al Qassim emphasised that Dubai’s strength lies in its capacity to transform strategies into projects on the ground with speed and efficiency, reflecting the essence of the Dubai-it initiative which aims to anchor a culture of achievement and tangible outcomes.

Al Qassim stated, “Wasl projects follow this approach, transforming ideas into vibrant communities that underscore Dubai’s status as a global leader in innovation, sustainability and quality of life.”