Child Safety Organisation launches parent-child protection initiative

SHARJAH, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Child Safety Organisation (CSO) has launched the Ahl Al Athar initiative under the slogan Awareness Creates Impact, a programme designed to equip parents with the knowledge and skills needed to promote child safety and protection in schools, strengthen preventive awareness across school communities, and support efforts to keep children safe.

The initiative was launched during an event attended by partner organisations and members of Parents’ Councils. It will establish a network of parent ambassadors who will support schools in raising awareness of child safety and protection while strengthening cooperation between families, schools and organisations working in prevention and child protection.

The four-month initiative will select and train 15 members of Parents’ Councils from Sharjah City and the Central and Eastern regions through a structured programme focused on child safety and protection. Participants will receive accredited training and practical tools to support awareness activities in schools and their communities, with impact measured through a clear monitoring and evaluation framework.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with Parents’ Councils affiliated with the Department of District Affairs, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), the UAE Cybersecurity Council, Emirates Health Services and Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

It also supports national efforts to enhance online child protection, including the recent UAE Cabinet decision setting 15 as the minimum age for social media use. The initiative equips parents with the awareness and practical tools needed to address evolving digital challenges.

Speaking at the launch, Hanadi Al Yafei, Director-General of Child Safety, said parents are often the first to notice changes in a child’s behaviour, wellbeing or circumstances.

“Through the Ahl Al Athar initiative, we aim to equip parents with practical tools to recognise early warning signs, build trust with their children and respond confidently to the challenges of today’s digital and social environment,” she said.

Al Yafei added that the initiative seeks to turn awareness into everyday practice within families and school communities, helping to create safer environments for children and strengthen partnerships between homes, schools and the wider community.

She noted that addressing the challenges facing children today requires continuous learning and awareness from parents and caregivers, while preserving community values and national identity that help children navigate challenges responsibly.

Manea Saeed Al Darmaki, Director of the Parents Councils Department and a member of the Parents’ Councils affiliated with the Department of District Affairs, said the initiative provides structured training in child safety, communication skills, dialogue facilitation and awareness delivery.

He thanked CSO and its partners for recognising the vital role parents play in children’s development and protection.

Maryam Al Abdouli, Initiatives and Activities Coordinator at CSO, said the initiative responds to a need identified within schools and families.

“Many parents are committed to protecting and supporting their children but need clear guidance, practical tools and reliable information on child safety. Through this initiative, we are building a network of trained individuals within school communities who can promote child safety and support families and schools,” she said.

As part of the launch event, CSO organised a discussion titled Ahl Al Athar: From Parents’ Values to Children’s Awareness, featuring Ayesha Al Mulla and moderated by Ghaith Al Hosani.

The session explored the role of positive role models and national values in empowering younger generations and strengthening their protection both socially and digitally.

Al Mulla stressed the importance of dialogue and trust in parent-child relationships, particularly in today’s digital environment, and highlighted the need for parents to remain aware of their children’s online interactions while ensuring conversations about safety remain rooted in cultural values and ethics.

The initiative combines knowledge development, train-the-trainer preparation and school-based implementation to equip participants to deliver child safety awareness programmes to parents and students.

Training will cover six key areas: digital safety, family communication, psychological and educational support, protection and psychological response, social values and positive habits, and responsible media engagement.

Applications will open in coordination with Parents’ Councils and partner organisations. Candidates will be selected through an application and interview process based on approved eligibility criteria.

Participants must attend at least 80 percent of programme sessions, complete assessments and practical assignments, and comply with the programme’s code of conduct and professional standards.

CSO said the initiative’s impact will be measured through participation rates, training outcomes, school-based awareness activities and participant feedback.

Through Ahl Al Athar, the organisation aims to strengthen the role of parents in child protection, build a community network that supports children’s safety and wellbeing, and reinforce cooperation among families, schools and relevant institutions.