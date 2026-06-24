Emirates SkyCargo expands freighter network across East, Southeast Asia

DUBAI, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates SkyCargo has announced a strategic expansion of its freighter services across East and Southeast Asia, increasing frequencies and destinations in response to growing demand for connectivity between manufacturing hubs in the region and key markets across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

The air cargo carrier transported more than 439,000 tonnes of cargo on its freighter and passenger flights from 12 markets in East and Southeast Asia during FY2025/26, representing an increase of around 5 percent compared with FY2024/25.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates SkyCargo, said, “East and Southeast Asia are key manufacturing centres for the global economy, making major contributions in high-tech production, perishables exports and global e-commerce flows. By deploying additional freighter flights and expanding our freighter footprint in response to customer demand, we are providing the rapid connectivity that enables exporters to move cargo quickly and safely to customers worldwide.

“Emirates SkyCargo offers unmatched choice and flexibility, not only through our freighter services to 12 cities in the region, but also through our passenger flights providing wide-body bellyhold capacity from 25 destinations. Every week, customers across East and Southeast Asia have access to more than 12,000 tonnes of cargo capacity across Emirates’ global network.”

As part of the expansion, Emirates SkyCargo is doubling freighter capacity to Narita Airport in Tokyo, increasing operations from one to two weekly flights to support Japan’s automotive, electronics and pharmaceutical industries.

The carrier has also increased its Hong Kong operations to 37 weekly freighter flights, providing greater flexibility for customers in one of the region’s most export-driven markets. In Central China, Emirates SkyCargo has expanded operations with three weekly freighter flights from Zhengzhou, connecting Henan Province’s industrial hub with Dubai and international markets.

Freighter services from Singapore have resumed with a weekly flight to Dubai via Mumbai, creating an important trade corridor across Asia.

In Taiwan, Emirates SkyCargo is doubling freighter services to Taipei from one to two weekly flights to meet growing demand for high-tech electronics shipments.

The carrier continues to report strong demand for its weekly freighter service to Bangkok, which supports exports of technology products, perishables, fashion goods and consumer products.

It also maintains four weekly freighter services to Hanoi, providing exporters in Vietnam with rapid access to Dubai, the Middle East and global markets, particularly for perishables and other key exports.

Alongside its freighter network, Emirates SkyCargo utilises the cargo capacity of Emirates’ wide-body passenger aircraft, offering customers high-frequency and high-capacity cargo solutions through more than 320 passenger flights each week across East and Southeast Asia.

The carrier’s specialist product portfolio includes Emirates Vulnerable for secure transport of high-value electronics and product launches, Emirates Fresh for perishables and fresh produce, Emirates Pharma for medicines, and Emirates Vital for clinical trials and bio-innovation materials.

Emirates SkyCargo is also participating in Air Cargo China 2026, Asia’s largest air freight and logistics exhibition, taking place from 24 to 26 June. Visitors can meet the Emirates SkyCargo team at stand W5.329 to learn more about the carrier’s cargo solutions and services.