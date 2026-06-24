Hottest June day on record for UK as temperature reaches 36C

LONDON, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The temperature rose to 36.0C in Wisley, Surrey on Wednesday afternoon, setting a new June temperature record for the UK,BBC reported.

Widely temperatures soared into the low to mid thirties elswhere across southern England and the Midlands.

In advance of the stifling heat, the Met Office extended its red warning further south towards England's south coast. It remains in effect across parts of southern England, the Midlands and south Wales until 11.59pm on Thursday.

There is also an amber warning for extreme heat in place for a wider area of England for the whole of Friday, and another focused on the east and south-east of England on Saturday.

The previous record for the UK's highest June temperature was 35.6C set in 1957 and equalled 1976.

However, maximum temperatures are still expected to fall just short of the UK's all-time high of 40.3C set in 2022.

The heat and humidity could also trigger some more stormy weather, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for thunderstorms for south-west England, running from 6pm to 11.59pm on Thursday.

Most areas in the south-west are likely to miss the worst of the storms but they could bring disruption in places.

Overnight temperatures will also remain high this week and a number locations will not get cooler than 20C, becoming what is known as a tropical night.

It is likely we will see the warmest June night on record, on either Wednesday or Thursday night as minimum temperatures across Wales, the Midlands and south-east England are not expected to fall below 21 to 23C.

Some places could be warmer than the current UK and England record of 22.7C set in 1979, with the new Wales record set on Monday night of 20.3C possibly beaten again.