Kuwait Emir, US Secretary of State discuss Mideast developments

KUWAIT, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah received on Wednesday visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, holding talks

over current developments around the Middle East region and bilateral relations.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said the bilateral talks centred around Kuwait's historic relations with Washington, in addition to efforts aiming to propel these ties to greater levels.

Current happenings around the Middle East region and the world as a whole was another topic of discussion.