OPEC Fund commits US$1.5 billion to digital transformation

VIENNA, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The OPEC Fund is scaling up support for digital development with a US$1.5 billion Action Plan that will help partner countries strengthen digital infrastructure, expand connectivity and accelerate the adoption of technology across key sectors.

Launched at the 2026 OPEC Fund Development Forum, the initiative elevates digital transformation to the institution’s third cross-cutting priority alongside climate action and food security, reflecting the growing role of digital technologies in economic development and resilience.

The Action Plan is built around two pillars. Digital Foundations will support the infrastructure needed to move, process and store data, including connectivity networks and digital systems. Digital Use will promote the application of digital solutions across sectors such as finance, health, education, agriculture and public administration.

Digital technologies are increasingly central to economic productivity, service delivery and institutional effectiveness. They are also playing a growing role in advancing progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, creating new opportunities for inclusion, innovation and growth.

At the same time, significant challenges remain. An estimated 2.6 billion people worldwide still lack internet access, limiting opportunities for participation in the digital economy and access to essential services. Bridging this divide will require sustained investment, strong partnerships and targeted support.

The OPEC Fund will commit US$1.5 billion through 2030 using a combination of sovereign and private sector financing, technical assistance and knowledge-sharing. The phased approach is designed to support countries at different stages of digital development while helping create the conditions for long-term investment.

Partnerships will be a key component of implementation.

The OPEC Fund will work with governments, development finance institutions, technology partners and private sector stakeholders to mobilize additional capital, expertise and innovation.

By strengthening digital ecosystems and expanding access to technology, the Action Plan aims to help partner countries unlock new economic opportunities, improve public services and build more resilient and inclusive economies.