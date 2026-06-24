Dubai Press Club hosts Saeed Al Tayer to discuss Dubai’s vision for energy and water security

DUBAI, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) --As part of its dialogue series, the Dubai Press Club (DPC) hosted Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, to discuss Dubai’s strategy for sustainable energy and water and its advanced infrastructure and readiness for growth.

The session, which was attended by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, also explored the emirate’s emphasis on innovation, crisis management and business continuity, alongside the broader role of strategic planning in supporting long-term sustainability goals and strengthening Dubai’s position as a global leader in vital sectors.

During the session, Al Tayer said that, thanks to the directives and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai today has the world’s finest electricity and water infrastructure, with the highest levels of availability, reliability and efficiency.

He noted that DEWA ranks first globally in 13 key performance indicators, including the world’s customer minute lost duration at an average of 49 seconds per customer per year, and the lowest transmission and distribution losses, at 2% for electricity and 4.4% for water, reflecting the emirate’s advanced and exceptional infrastructure readiness.

Al Tayer stressed that energy and water security is a core aspect of the UAE’s national security considerations. He said Dubai’s electricity production capacity stands at around 18,000 megawatts, supported by a balanced mix of conventional and renewable energy. Clean energy is through the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest of its kind, which integrates photovoltaic and concentrated solar power technologies, as well as battery storage and green hydrogen technologies.

He added that clean energy capacity from the solar park will exceed 8,000 megawatts by 2030. It has also achieved 4 Guinness World Records, including The Highest Capacity Single-Operator Concentrated Solar Power Plant at 700 Megawatts, ‘The Tallest Concentrated Solar Power Tower’ at 263.126 metres, the ‘Largest Thermal Energy Storage Plant’ with 15 hours of thermal storage, and ‘Longest Continuous Concentrated Solar Power Plant Operation’.

As for water, he said DEWA uses advanced desalination technologies, including high-efficiency reverse osmosis, alongside the world’s largest desalinated water storage and recovery project in underground aquifers, with a storage capacity of 6 billion gallons that can be accessed immediately during emergencies, as well as a water interconnection system with other emirates allowing import and export based on demand.

He also highlighted the role of innovation and technology in strengthening readiness through the use of AI and smart systems to predict crises and manage risks, supported by an advanced digital infrastructure.

Al Tayer said DEWA has used AI since 2017, including developing the virtual employee “Rammas” with Microsoft, which operates 24/7 to serve customers. He also noted that smart meters and connected systems enable real time monitoring of consumption and leak detection, alongside the Moro data centre under DEWA Digital, supporting AI, big data and cybersecurity.

He also said that Dubai ensures continuity of energy and water supply during crises through proactive planning, smart operations, resilient infrastructure, strategic reserves and strong partnerships, making DEWA’s services a global model of reliability and sustainability and reinforcing the emirate’s ability to face challenges with confidence.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri thanked Al Tayer for his valuable insights, which provided a comprehensive overview of Dubai’s energy sector. She highlighted the importance of electricity and water services in supporting sustainable development and quality of life, noting that sharing information about the sector strengthens transparency, public awareness, and confidence in future plans.

She also praised DEWA’s role in advancing Dubai’s position as a global leader in clean and renewable energy, emphasising that effective communication helps promote responsible resource use and supports a more sustainable future.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said that hosting Al Tayer reflects the club’s commitment to engaging with national leaders who help reinforce Dubai’s position as a global model in future planning and the efficient, sustainable management of vital sectors.

She added that Dubai’s achievements in energy, water and infrastructure reflect a clear strategic vision, integration between long-term planning and operational readiness, and the ability to turn challenges into opportunities that strengthen the emirate’s competitiveness and future ambitions.

Al Mulla added that such sessions help in the sharing of national expertise, raise awareness of preparedness, and showcase Dubai’s advanced experience in sustainability, resilient infrastructure and innovation.