Venezuela declares state of emergency after back-to-back earthquakes

CARACAS, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodríguez has declared a state of emergency after two powerful earthquakes struck the country, followed by around 20 aftershocks, causing extensive damage and the collapse of several buildings in Caracas and other areas.

In a televised address, Rodríguez urged the public to remain calm and evacuate damaged buildings. She announced the closure of Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, which serves the capital, after it sustained severe infrastructure damage. Metro and rail services were also suspended, while classes were cancelled in several affected areas.

According to the US Geological Survey, the country was struck by a magnitude 7.2 foreshock, followed 39 seconds later by a magnitude 7.5 mainshock. The epicentre was located west of the coastal town of Morón, about 168 kilometres west of Caracas, at a depth of 13 kilometres.