Mexico beat Czechia to reach Round of 32

MEXICO CITY, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Mexico advanced to the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after defeating Czechia 3-0 in their final Group A match.

The co-hosts completed a perfect group-stage campaign with three wins from three matches, finishing top of Group A, while Czechia were eliminated after remaining on one point.

Mateo Chavez opened the scoring in the 55th minute, before Julian Quinones doubled Mexico’s lead six minutes later. Alvaro Fidalgo sealed the victory in stoppage time, scoring Mexico’s third goal in the 90+4 minute.