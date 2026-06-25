Office of Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs launches new edition of UAE Youth Ambassadors Programme

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, the Office of Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs has launched the new edition of the UAE Youth Ambassadors Programme, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to nurturing globally-minded Emirati talent through comprehensive educational and developmental initiatives.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the programme’s importance in empowering Emirati youth, enhancing their capabilities, refining their skills, and broadening their expertise to serve the nation across vital sectors and national priority areas.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab praised the programme’s impact throughout previous editions in strengthening the UAE’s presence in strategic international markets and enabling young Emiratis to serve as global bridges connecting the UAE with the international community.

His Highness said, “The UAE Youth Ambassadors Programme reflects our leadership’s vision of building a generation firmly rooted in national values while equipped with the skills, knowledge, and cultural awareness necessary to foster mutual respect, cooperation, and long-term strategic partnerships with countries around the world.”

The UAE Youth Ambassadors Programme has been designed as a comprehensive developmental experience that enriches the educational journeys of Emirati students studying abroad. It aims to broaden perspectives, enhance experiences, and equip participants with the knowledge and skills required to contribute to shaping future partnerships.

The new edition of the programme will run for ten months and consists of five integrated modules. It is targeted at Emirati scholarship students pursuing their studies in China and Japan.

Built on four core pillars—Culture and Diplomacy, Knowledge, Experiential Learning, and Media Representation—the programme extends beyond academic achievement by preparing a generation that remains deeply connected to its national identity and values while embracing learning, cultural exchange, and international collaboration.

Through structured learning, cultural engagement, and professional networking opportunities, the programme prepares national talent capable of representing the UAE with diplomacy, confidence, and distinction on the global stage.

The programme is supervised by the Office of Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs at the Presidential Court and implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Presidential Court’s Scholarship Office, other scholarship entities across the UAE, and the UAE Embassies in the People’s Republic of China and Japan. It is further supported by a network of local and international strategic partners dedicated to youth empowerment, international engagement, and cultural exchange.

Aligned with the UAE National Identity Strategy, the programme reinforces a set of core values that define the authentic Emirati character: respect and humility, ambition and perseverance, belonging and responsibility, cohesion and coexistence, and generosity and humanity. These values serve as the foundation of the programme’s learning journey, ensuring participants remain firmly connected to their national identity while building meaningful connections across cultures.

The programme also expands its international learning pathways, allowing participants to gain deeper insights into various sectors and systems in China and Japan through advanced training courses, practical experiences, field visits, and professional workshops. These activities are designed to strengthen leadership capabilities, cultural awareness, diplomatic skills, and effective representation.

By linking academic learning with real-world experiences, the programme further advances its core objectives of strengthening national identity, promoting openness, and fostering constructive international engagement.

Reflecting on her experience, Najlaa Al Zarooni, a graduate of the UAE Youth Ambassadors Programme in China, said, “My experience with the UAE Youth Ambassadors Programme was exceptional in every sense. Living and working in China gave me a unique opportunity to gain firsthand insight into Chinese culture, society, and ways of thinking, which helped shape my character on many levels. On a personal level, it deepened my appreciation for this rich and ancient culture. While travelling to such a distant destination once seemed beyond reach, the programme opened the door to a truly transformative experience that broadened my horizons and left a lasting impact on my life.”