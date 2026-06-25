Emirates Scholar Centre announces outcomes of International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference 2026

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies organised a special event to announce the outcomes of the 3rd International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference 2026, in the presence of Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the Centre, and Sheikh Dr. Ammar bin Nasser Al Mualla, Vice Chancellor of the Centre, along with a distinguished gathering of officials, academics, strategic partners, and media representatives.

The event marked the culmination of the remarkable success achieved by the conference, which was held under the theme “The Impact of New Media and AI on Family and Community” from 3–5 June in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Abrahamic Family House, Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, and the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau.

The conference brought together more than 206 speakers and experts representing 120 countries through 27 scientific and dialogue sessions held across three specialised platforms. It also generated significant academic output, including 127 scientific contributions and 80 peer-reviewed research papers, in addition to the signing of 5 Memoranda of Understanding.

The conference achieved substantial local and international impact, attracting more than 3,165 participants and receiving extensive media coverage throughout its duration. Approximately 760 media reports and features were published across national and international platforms, generating more than 88 million views and mentions of Abu Dhabi and the conference.

Through its distinguished participation, scientific outcomes, and strategic recommendations, the conference reinforced the position of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a leading global platform for civilisational dialogue and coexistence in the digital age. It also generated strategic, media, intellectual, and scientific value that supports the UAE’s soft power and leadership in the digital sphere while advancing its national priorities during the Year of Family.

In his keynote address, Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi stated, "This conference was not merely a scientific event; it was a clear Emirati message to the world that dialogue and technology are not opposites, but partners in building a more tolerant and understanding human future. We affirm that dialogue is the only language capable of bringing differences together in a way that serves all of humanity".

The conference also produced a comprehensive set of recommendations focused on strengthening digital education within educational institutions to promote the responsible use of new media and artificial intelligence.

The recommendations further emphasised supporting youth initiatives that foster civilisational dialogue and intercultural communication through digital platforms, developing media and ethical policies to combat hate speech and misinformation in the digital sphere, and strengthening the role of families in building digital awareness and reinforcing human values among future generations.

Additional outcomes included expanding academic and research collaboration to study the impact of artificial intelligence and new media on societies, supporting the use of technology and AI to advance community development and human understanding, launching specialised training programmes to prepare young people for leadership in digital engagement and cultural dialogue, strengthening cultural and media diplomacy as a bridge between peoples and civilisations, encouraging community initiatives that support family cohesion and preserve cultural identity in the digital era, and establishing international cooperation networks among academic, research, and media institutions to promote a global culture of dialogue and tolerance.

The event also witnessed the launch of the Emirates Scholar Scientific Assistant, described as the world's first AI scientific employee. This initiative reflects the Centre’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to support scientific research and enhance knowledge services. The assistant is designed to facilitate academic research writing and support students, researchers, and academics by providing access to scientific content, searching for academic sources, and comparing previous studies and scholarly citations to demonstrate their relevance and significance.

Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Director General of the Centre, stated, "The launch of the Centre’s Scientific Assistant represents a strategic step toward leveraging artificial intelligence in support of scientific research. It serves as an intelligent agent specialised in assisting researchers and academics with research writing and enabling access to reliable sources across various search engines and scientific platforms, thereby enhancing knowledge production and accelerating research development for our nation".

For his part, Dr. Firas Habbal, President of the Centre, stated, "The conference has produced a set of strategic recommendations that serve as a roadmap for advancing digital education, supporting youth initiatives, and developing ethical media policies. These outcomes reaffirm our commitment to building more aware and tolerant societies capable of harnessing technology to serve human development".

The event also featured the launch of the Diwan Belhaif, the official website of H.E. Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi. The platform documents more than four decades of national, professional, and intellectual contributions in public service and academia. It offers a comprehensive knowledge repository featuring his scientific articles, achievements, national initiatives, academic qualifications, honours and awards, as well as a digital library containing his books, intellectual publications, literary works, and poetry collections.

At the conclusion of the event, the Centre honoured media institutions, organisations, and committees that contributed to the success of the conference and helped communicate its message across numerous countries. The recognition reflected appreciation for their role in highlighting the conference’s objectives and outcomes and strengthening its local and international visibility. Emirates Scholar Centre affirmed that this recognition embodies its commitment to building effective partnerships with media institutions as essential partners in promoting knowledge, advancing the culture of human dialogue, and supporting scientific research.