Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Chairman of National Human Rights Institution discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, received Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation and coordination in areas related to human rights and labour issues.

The meeting forms part of the NHRI’s broader strategy to deepen partnerships with government entities and enhance institutional collaboration in support of the promotion and protection of human rights in the United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly opportunities to advance cooperation in promoting labour rights, raising awareness of human rights principles in the workplace, and supporting initiatives that contribute to strengthening the UAE’s human rights framework in line with national legislation and international commitments.

Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi underscored the importance of collaboration between the NHRI and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in supporting efforts that foster an inclusive and rights-based work environment and reinforce the UAE’s ongoing achievements in the field of human rights.

The two sides also reaffirmed their shared commitment to continued coordination and constructive partnership in support of the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to advance human dignity, justice, and sustainable development.