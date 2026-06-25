ADU named among top 400 academic institutions in Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has been ranked among the top 301–400 institutions globally in the Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026, out of 1,603 participating universities worldwide.

The university also improved its national standing, ranking joint sixth among 12 participating higher education institutions in the UAE, alongside two other higher education institutions. The achievement reflects the university's continued commitment to embedding sustainability across its education, research, operations, and community engagement efforts, while driving measurable impact across the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

ADU recorded improvements across 10 SDGs, with standout performances in SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities ranking 14th globally and first in the UAE, and SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, obtaining a joint global rank of 76 alongside another university.

The university also ranked among the top 301-400 institutions worldwide in SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and among the top 101–200 institutions globally in SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

ADU further advanced 300 places in SDG 4: Quality Education, to rank among the top 101–200 institutions worldwide, alongside notable progress in SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 5: Gender Equality, SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said, "The true measure of a university's impact extends beyond classrooms and campuses to the value it creates for society. Our performance in the Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings reflects our long-term commitment to fostering responsible leadership, advancing knowledge, and shaping more inclusive, resilient, and future-ready societies."

The Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings assess universities' contributions to the United Nations SDGs through indicators spanning education, research, stewardship, outreach, and governance. ADU's latest performance reinforces its commitment to creating lasting social, economic, and environmental impact through innovation, knowledge transfer, and responsible growth.

ADU continues to translate its sustainability goals into action through research-driven solutions, academic initiatives, and cross-sector collaboration. In alignment with the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative and the UAE Green Agenda 2030, and in support of the university's Vision 2027, ADU is advancing initiatives in areas including climate science, environmental sustainability, urban sustainability, renewable energies and sustainable agriculture, while fostering partnerships that enable knowledge exchange and innovation.