IAFSC organises meeting tomorrow for 'Faith and AI Compass Covenant' initiative in Paris

PARIS, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities (IAFSC) will convene the Paris edition of its Faith and AI Covenant initiative on 26th June, bringing together senior religious leaders, major technology companies, academics, and policymakers for a high-level discussion on the opportunities and risks associated with rapidly advancing artificial intelligence.

The session will be co-chaired by IAFSC CEO Dana Hamid and Baroness Joanna Shields, the initiative’s principal partner. It follows the inaugural meeting held in New York last April and is part of an ongoing series of international consultations aimed at encouraging ethical reflection, establishing shared principles, and advancing practical cooperation on the responsible development of AI.

The Faith and AI Compass Covenant is a global platform that brings together religious leaders, technology experts, and policymakers around a shared objective: shaping the ethical foundations of future AI systems, ensuring that innovation remains grounded in human dignity, accountability, and the common good.