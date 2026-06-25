Abu Dhabi advances gene editing therapies targeting rare diseases through strategic global collaboration

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), M42 and Mammoth Biosciences have signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego to advance gene-editing therapies, develop clinical research and advance therapy manufacturing in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership strengthens Abu Dhabi's established genomics and precision medicine ecosystem, marking an important step in the Emirate's progression from genomic sequencing to therapeutic development within a single integrated ecosystem. Leveraging insights generated through the Emirati Genome Programme (EGP), the collaboration will support the development of next -generation treatments for inherited diseases while expanding Abu Dhabi's capabilities across clinical research, advanced therapy manufacturing and scientific innovation.

The collaboration also supports Abu Dhabi's broader efforts to strengthen its life sciences sector through the Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) Cluster, which aims to accelerate the development of healthcare innovation across research, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialisation.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, "Abu Dhabi has built a strong foundation in genomics and precision medicine through long-term investments in research and innovation. The next step is translating these insights into therapies that can address some of the most complex diseases affecting communities in our region and around the world."

As part of this strategic partnership, DoH will provide the regulatory framework and research environment, M42 will provide population genomics, healthcare and clinical research infrastructure and Mammoth Biosciences will bring a pioneering gene editing platform built on breakthrough CRISPR* science. Together, the partners aim to accelerate the journey from scientific discovery to population scale impact.

Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Health Solutions, M42, said, "The Emirati Genome Programme has generated insights that are helping us better understand the health needs of our population. Through this collaboration, we are creating opportunities to build on that foundation by supporting the development of advanced therapies while strengthening Abu Dhabi's research, clinical and manufacturing capabilities."

Trevor Martin, Chief Executive Officer, Mammoth Biosciences, said, "What stands out about Abu Dhabi is its ability to bring together genomics, healthcare, clinical research and regulation within a single ecosystem. That creates a strong environment for advancing new therapeutic approaches and expanding access to cutting-edge innovation."

The agreement spans four interconnected areas designed to accelerate the development and deployment of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs). The parties will collaborate to introduce Mammoth's lead clinical candidate, MB-111, into Abu Dhabi's clinical research ecosystem, qualify local sites for advanced gene therapy and gene-editing trials, and support capability transfer to local clinical teams.

The partnership will also support the establishment of advanced therapy manufacturing capabilities in Abu Dhabi, beginning with GMP lipid nanoparticle (LNP) production and advancing towards fully integrated GMP manufacturing. Additionally, the partnership will build long-term local expertise in CRISPR-based gene editing through structured training and workforce development programs.

As Abu Dhabi continues to build capabilities across the healthcare value chain, from genomics and clinical research to advanced therapy development and manufacturing, the collaboration marks an important milestone in the Emirate's efforts to translate scientific insights into real-world treatments and expand its role in advancing precision medicine and life sciences innovation.