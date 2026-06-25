Saif bin Zayed leads Police Chiefs Council meeting

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, presided over a meeting of the Police Chiefs Council at the Ministry of Interior.

The Council reviewed priorities for the next phase of security system development, in line with UAE government directives to adopt agentic artificial intelligence models, advancing operational efficiency, service quality, and the future readiness of police work.

The meeting also covered strategic performance indicators for the first quarter of 2026, along with targets and operational plans across police sectors, reinforcing the ongoing drive to elevate institutional performance.

The Council stressed its commitment to building a proactive, intelligence-led police system that promotes the UAE's standing as a global leader in security and safety, and reflects its vision for a future shaped by knowledge and advanced technology.