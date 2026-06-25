Paris honours winners of Sharjah-UNESCO Culture Award

SHARJAH, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Paris lit up with the spirit of Arab culture as the French capital hosted the 21st edition of the Sharjah-UNESCO Award for Arab Culture, organised by the Sharjah Department of Culture in partnership with UNESCO.

The ceremony, held at UNESCO headquarters, honoured Moroccan cultural entrepreneur and producer Brahim El Mazned, and the Dhow Countries Music Academy from the United Republic of Tanzania.

The event brought together a distinguished gathering including Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; UNESCO Director-General Dr. Khaled El-Enany; Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais; Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture Mubarak Al Nakhi, alongside diplomats, ambassadors, artists, and intellectuals accredited to the international organisation.

Opening the ceremony, Abdullah Al Owais reflected on the award's remarkable journey, noting that it was fast approaching its third decade since its launch in 1998 — the year Sharjah was named Arab Capital of Culture — at the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Owais described the cultural partnership between Sharjah and UNESCO as one that serves humanity at its core, saying that every edition renews feelings of pride as creators and thinkers take to the stage of recognition. He conveyed His Highness's personal congratulations to this year's laureates, affirming that the Ruler's literary, intellectual, and creative contributions had made culture a bridge between peoples and civilisations.

For his part, Dr. El-Enany praised the sustained patronage of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, describing the award as an exceptional milestone in its 21st edition and a model of inspiring cultural collaboration. He affirmed that creativity remains the most powerful language for bringing peoples together, and that the award has become an integral part of UNESCO's broader mission to elevate the role of creativity in advancing human values and spreading knowledge and hope across the world.