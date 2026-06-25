Inaugural ATRC School Programme empowers 5,300+ future scientists, engineers, tech leaders

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), mandated to shape an R&D ecosystem that accelerates an intelligence-based economy, has successfully concluded the inaugural ATRC School Programme.

The educational initiative, designed to nurture the next generation of scientists, engineers, and technology leaders, aims to support Abu Dhabi's intelligence-based economy and its ambition to become the world's first fully AI-native government by 2027.

Developed in partnership with researchers from ATRC’s applied research arm, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the ATRC School Programme is a year-long STEM initiative designed to bring advanced science and technology directly into classrooms across Abu Dhabi.

Delivered bilingually in English and Arabic, the programme combines theoretical learning, hands-on activities, expert-led workshops, and student-led projects across nine cutting-edge technology domains: autonomous robotics, artificial intelligence and digital science, secure systems, renewable and sustainable energy, propulsion and space technology, directed energy, cryptography, quantum technologies, and advanced materials. Through direct engagement with leading scientists and researchers, students gain practical exposure to emerging technologies and insights into careers shaping the future.

Since launching at the start of the 2025/26 academic year, the programme, endorsed by the UAE Ministry of Education and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, has engaged 5,391 students across 84 public and private middle and high schools in Abu Dhabi.

Supported by 209 participating teachers who received specialised training and curriculum resources, the initiative provided real-time access to cutting-edge research and has already become one of the largest research-integrated STEM programmes at the school level in the emirate.

Abdulaziz Al Dosari, Executive Director, Advanced Technology Research Council, said, "The ATRC School Programme shows what is possible when students are brought closer to advanced science, technology and the people driving discovery. We are proud to have engaged more than 5,000 students across Abu Dhabi, helping nurture the next generation of STEM talent who will strengthen national R&D capability and create solutions with local relevance and global impact."

Dr. Mae AlMansoori, Director, R&D Talent Enablement Programme at Advanced Technology Research Council, said, “When we launched this initiative, our goal was simple: to give young people a front-row seat to the science and technologies shaping our future. I am immensely proud of what this programme achieved in its first year. Seeing students embrace complex scientific concepts, tackling real world challenges has impressed every researcher and educator involved, and we are excited to see how these students will transform their potential into discoveries that benefit the world."

Throughout the year, students completed quizzes, participated in hands-on activities, and developed projects addressing real-world challenges across the nine technology domains. The programme generated 1,137 project submissions, demonstrating exceptional levels of student engagement, creativity, and technical understanding.

The 2025/26 programme culminated in a graduation and awards ceremony held in Abu Dhabi, where 159 student winners were recognised for outstanding project submissions across the nine technology fields.

ATRC also honoured outstanding teachers for their commitment to inspiring future innovators and recognised Applied Technology School - AQB, Applied Technology School - Baniyas, and Al Ain Juniors School as the top-performing schools based on student participation and project submissions.