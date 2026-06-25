Sultan bin Ahmed praises MoU between Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub, International Astronomical Union

SHARJAH, 25th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, praised the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub for signing a cooperation agreement with the International Astronomical Union ((IAU) in Sharjah.

The agreement establishes the International Astronomical Union’s Space and Astronomy Education Centre in the Emirate of Sharjah, which will serve as one of the regional centres affiliated with the International Astronomical Union’s Office of Astronomy for Education.

The President of the University of Sharjah affirmed that the establishment of the centre represents a significant scientific milestone and a new step in strengthening the UAE and Sharjah’s position in supporting science and knowledge, while reinforcing their role in international scientific and educational initiatives.

He noted that the achievement reflects the strong confidence that academic and scientific institutions in Sharjah enjoy among specialised international organisations.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan highlighted the importance of signing the agreement and establishing the centre, noting that it will support the development of astronomy and space science education in the Arab region by building the capacity of teachers and specialists in the field.

He added that it will enrich Arabic scientific content, promote scientific awareness, and increase understanding of the importance of space and astronomy among different segments of society, ultimately inspiring new generations to explore, innovate, and engage in scientific discovery.

The President of the University of Sharjah noted that the centre will play a key role in strengthening regional and international partnerships and connecting Arab educational institutions with global networks specialising in astronomy education.

He added that this will enable the exchange of expertise and the adoption of the latest curricula and educational practices, while supporting the preparation of a generation equipped with scientific thinking and creative skills, capable of competing in advanced science and technology fields.

The cooperation agreement was signed electronically via video call between the two parties. It was signed by Dr Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Director of the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub, Dr Diana Worrall, Secretary-General of the International Astronomical Union, and Dr Markus Pössel, Director of the International Astronomical Union (IAU) Office of Astronomy for Education (OAE).

The agreement provides for the establishment of the centre at the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub at the University of Sharjah, where it will serve as a regional hub to support and develop space and astronomy education in the Arab world.

It will focus on providing Arabic educational resources, translating and adapting specialised scientific content, implementing teacher training programmes, and organising regional schools and workshops. The centre will also strengthen cooperation between educational and scientific institutions and international partners, contributing to the advancement of space and astronomy education and the promotion of scientific culture across the region.

The establishment of the centre in the emirate of Sharjah is part of the International Astronomical Union’s efforts to advance space and astronomy education globally and strengthen its role in supporting STEM education (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

This is achieved through the development of international collaborative networks, the provision of specialised educational resources, and the delivery of professional training and development programmes for teachers and those interested in the field.

The University of Sharjah and the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub also enjoy a strong scientific and academic reputation, supported by advanced facilities that help reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading regional hub for astronomy and space science education, while promoting research and innovation.

During the next phase, the centre will implement a range of educational and training programmes and initiatives in cooperation with the International Astronomical Union and its regional and international partners.

These efforts aim to enhance space and astronomy education across the Arab region and enable teachers and students to benefit from the latest practices and specialised educational resources.