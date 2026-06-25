UAEU College of Business and Economics earns EQUIS international accreditation

AL AIN, 25th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The College of Business and Economics at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has earned the prestigious EQUIS international accreditation, one of the world’s leading accreditation systems for business and management schools, awarded by the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD).

This achievement reinforces the College’s position among globally recognised business schools and reflects its commitment to the highest standards of academic excellence, quality, and research.

EQUIS is widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive international accreditation systems in management education. It evaluates all aspects of institutional and academic performance, including governance, strategy, academic programs, research, internationalisation, corporate engagement, partnerships, and societal impact.

The EQUIS Peer Review Team highlighted several key strengths of the College, including its supportive and collaborative academic environment, internationally experienced faculty members, strong contributions to research and teaching, advanced student support services, high research productivity, and extensive international partnerships and collaborations.

The review report also recognised the College’s modern learning facilities, well-established culture of quality and continuous improvement, supported by more than twenty years of AACSB accreditation, as well as its commitment to sustainability, ethics, and social responsibility.

The report further emphasised the College’s pivotal role in preparing national talent and enhancing its academic and societal impact at both the regional and international levels, contributing to UAEU’s position as a leading global institution in higher education and research.