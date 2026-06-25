Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discusses cooperation with Azerbaijan National Assembly

BAKU, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and the accompanying delegation at the parliament headquarters in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation between the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace.

The two sides also discussed a number of joint initiatives and projects aimed at promoting the values of tolerance, peace and dialogue, and enhancing the role of parliamentary institutions in supporting stability, development and mutual understanding among peoples.

They praised the distinguished relations between the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and the Republic of Azerbaijan, stressing the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation in areas of mutual interest in a manner that contributes to promoting a culture of peace, coexistence and mutual respect.

Al Jarwan expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome, commending the role played by the Republic of Azerbaijan, its leadership and parliament in supporting the principles of dialogue, tolerance and international cooperation.

He reaffirmed the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace's commitment to developing partnerships with parliamentary and national institutions in Azerbaijan and implementing joint initiatives that serve the goals of peace and sustainable development.

For her part, Gafarova praised the role played by the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, under the leadership of Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, in promoting the values of tolerance and peace and enhancing dialogue and understanding among peoples and cultures. She affirmed her support for the Council's efforts and initiatives at both the regional and international levels.

She also expressed her aspiration to expand cooperation with the Council during the coming period through the implementation of further joint programmes and initiatives that contribute to promoting a culture of peace and strengthening the role of parliamentary diplomacy in addressing global challenges.

The two sides also affirmed the importance of maintaining communication and joint action in the next phase in a manner that supports international efforts aimed at building more stable, tolerant and prosperous societies.