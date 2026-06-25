UAE GSU’s Ali Alshimmari Highly Commended at Reuters Energy Industry Awards 2026

NEW YORK, 25th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ali Alshimmari, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Global South Utilities (GSU), has been Highly Commended in the Growth Enabler of the Year category at the Reuters Energy Industry Awards 2026, held in New York.

The recognition acknowledges his role in advancing renewable energy and infrastructure projects, building long-term partnerships, and supporting sustainable economic growth across emerging markets, particularly in Africa.

Growth Enabler of the Year forms part of Reuters’ People of Purpose track, which recognizes individuals and teams that have demonstrated a long-term commitment to advancing the energy transition through strategic investment and leadership.

Under Alshimmari’s leadership, GSU, a Resources Investment company, has expanded its activities across the Global South through projects aimed at strengthening energy security, supporting industrial development, and increasing access to reliable electricity.

“This distinction reflects an Emirati approach built on long-term partnerships and a shared commitment to creating sustainable economic opportunities,” Alshimmari said. “The UAE leadership’s vision and support have enabled us to contribute beyond our borders, particularly across the Global South, where energy infrastructure can strengthen economies, improve livelihoods and support long-term prosperity.”

The recognition adds to a series of international honours received by Alshimmari in recent months. In Chad, President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno awarded him the Officer of the National Order of Chad, one of the country’s highest national honours, in recognition of his role in delivering the Noor Chad solar project in a record eight months.

Alshimmari, a Fellow of the UAE National Experts Program (NEP), was also selected by Financial Afrik among 100 influential African personalities in economics, investment and development, recognizing his contribution to sustainable energy projects and long-term investment across the continent.