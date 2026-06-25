Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 opens Emirates Medical Centre in northern Gaza

GAZA, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has inaugurated the Emirates Medical Centre in the northern Gaza Strip, marking a new step in the humanitarian efforts undertaken by the United Arab Emirates to support the healthcare sector and provide essential medical services to the population of the Strip.

The centre provides an integrated package of healthcare services through a number of clinics and medical specialties, helping to strengthen the capacity of the healthcare system to meet patients' needs and provide primary and therapeutic healthcare services amid the challenges facing the health sector in Gaza.

The opening of the centre builds on the humanitarian initiatives implemented under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which focus on supporting healthcare facilities, providing medicines and medical supplies, and contributing to enhancing the efficiency of treatment services, thereby promoting the sustainability of healthcare and alleviating the suffering of the population.

The Emirates Medical Centre in the northern Gaza Strip is the second medical centre established under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, following the opening of the Emirates Medical Centre in Khan Younis. It forms part of a plan to expand healthcare services and ensure access to medical care for the widest possible segment of beneficiaries across the Gaza Strip.