Hamdan bin Mohammed approves new Dubai Municipality projects to enhance quality of life in emirate

DUBAI, 25th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has approved a series of new development projects and initiatives by Dubai Municipality as part of ongoing efforts to enhance urban facilities and services and improve quality of life across the emirate, in line with the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live, work, and visit.

The approved projects include the ‘Dubai Falcon Market,’ the ‘Dubai Creek Lighting’ project, the launch of the ‘First AI-Powered Park Design Challenge in Dubai,’ and initiatives to collaborate with internationally renowned architects on landmark projects across the emirate. These initiatives reflect Dubai’s approach to leveraging innovation, advanced technologies, and urban design to develop human-centric projects that strengthen national identity and support sustainable urban development and the creative economy.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “Dubai continues to develop transformative urban projects guided by a comprehensive vision that places people and quality of life at the heart of its priorities, while adopting innovation, sustainability, and advanced technology as key pillars in shaping the future of the city. We believe that the cities best prepared for the future are those capable of creating resilient urban environments, integrated facilities, and enriching urban experiences that reflect identity, culture, and the aspirations of society.”

He added, “These new projects build on Dubai’s journey in developing innovative public spaces and urban facilities that enhance community engagement, support the creative economy, and elevate quality of life, further strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading global model in designing the cities of the future.”

The meeting was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; and Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality.

For his part, Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita said, “These projects reflect Dubai’s vision of developing a more sustainable and higher-quality city by introducing innovative urban models that integrate advanced infrastructure, cultural identity, and future technologies, contributing to community wellbeing and enhanced quality of life.”

He added, “Dubai Municipality continues to develop transformative projects and initiatives that support the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and contribute to transforming public facilities and spaces into integrated urban destinations that foster community engagement, support the creative economy, and strengthen Dubai’s attractiveness and global competitiveness, in line with the leadership’s vision for building the city of the future.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also approved the Dubai Falcon Market project, the first integrated and specialised falcon market of its kind in the region. The market’s design draws inspiration from the symbolism and cultural significance of the falcon in Emirati heritage, reflecting the authenticity of local identity within a fully integrated contemporary experience. The project aims to create a unique destination celebrating falconry heritage as an authentic part of the UAE’s cultural and national identity.

The project forms part of Dubai’s broader strategy to develop its rural and desert areas, aimed at enhancing the environmental and heritage character of these locations while creating sustainable destinations that improve quality of life, preserve local heritage, and provide integrated experiences for residents and visitors alike. It also reflects Dubai’s vision of developing distinctive facilities that celebrate Emirati culture while presenting it through a contemporary lens aligned with the emirate’s global standing.

The market features an innovative architectural design inspired by the wings of a falcon, symbolising strength, movement, and connection, and creating a unique visual identity that blends heritage with a future-focused spirit. It will include specialised retail outlets for falcons and related supplies, spaces for cultural and heritage events and activities, a fully integrated veterinary clinic, and a range of services and experiences for visitors, all within an integrated urban environment that further strengthens Dubai’s position as a global destination for culture, heritage, and innovation.

The total area of the project is approximately 50,000 square feet, with an estimated cost of around AED50 million.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also approved the ‘Dubai Creek Lighting’ project, which aims to create an integrated visual and urban experience along Dubai Creek, spanning a total length of 8 kilometres. The initiative seeks to enhance the aesthetic and historical identity of the creek and surrounding areas while elevating the visitor and resident experience through a new night-time destination that reintroduces Dubai Creek as one of the emirate’s most important cultural and historical landmarks.

The project includes the development of a fully integrated night-time experience across Dubai Creek through the implementation of an innovative lighting system that enhances the area’s visual identity and revitalises waterfronts and historical districts after sunset. The lighting system will cover promenades, creek entrances, heritage markets, building façades, and waterfront walkways, creating a vibrant, safe, and attractive urban environment for pedestrians and visitors.

The project also aims to transform the creek into an exceptional night-time destination that combines architectural, historical, and cultural beauty by highlighting heritage and architectural details and enhancing night-time activities and interactive experiences. This reflects Dubai’s identity as a city that never stops moving and aligns with global best practices in developing waterfronts and historical districts.

The initiative will further enhance the cultural and aesthetic value of Dubai Creek and reinforce its historical significance as one of the emirate’s most prominent cultural and economic symbols through a cohesive visual identity that celebrates the creek’s history and its central role in Dubai’s urban and commercial development.

Scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027, the project forms part of Dubai’s ongoing efforts to transform its waterfronts into integrated global destinations that support the tourism and cultural sectors while enhancing quality of life and the urban experience across the emirate.

As part of Dubai’s ambition to strengthen its global leadership in leveraging artificial intelligence in city development, the ‘First AI-Powered Park Design Challenge’ has been approved in Dubai as the world’s first initiative of its kind. The challenge aims to develop an innovative model for designing parks and public spaces using AI technologies throughout the planning and design phases, while also leveraging data analytics to better understand community needs and public space usage patterns to create more integrated and responsive urban experiences.

The challenge targets designers and urban environment specialists, university students and researchers, startups, and innovation leaders in the fields of AI, technology, and design. It aims to strengthen Dubai’s urban innovation ecosystem, attract creative ideas, and develop future-oriented design solutions that support sustainable cities and quality of life.

The initiative also reflects Dubai’s approach to strengthening community participation in the design of public spaces by enabling the public to contribute to the development of designs through AI tools and interactive data analytics. This reinforces the concept of participatory design and positions the community as a key partner in shaping the future of the city and its public facilities.

The challenge includes a collaborative evaluation and selection process combining international expertise with community participation. Winning designs will be selected by a judging panel comprising internationally renowned designers and senior Dubai Government executives, alongside the involvement of local residents in the final selection process, reflecting Dubai’s commitment to developing human-centric, community-driven, and innovation-led urban projects.

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global platform for urban creativity and design, Dubai Municipality, through its Urban Planning and Design Lab, continues to engage leading international architects in developing landmark projects that reflect the emirate’s future vision while reinforcing its local identity through a contemporary global perspective. These collaborations contribute to creating innovative urban experiences that enhance quality of life and strengthen the city’s aesthetic and human-centric character.

In this context, Dubai Municipality announced its collaboration with internationally renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma to develop the ‘Reservoir Park’ project, marking Kuma’s first park project in Dubai. The design vision draws inspiration from the harmonious relationship

between nature, people, and architecture, blending architectural innovation with local cultural identity in a way that reflects Dubai’s unique urban heritage through a contemporary global design language.

The project forms part of Dubai Municipality’s broader vision to develop world-class urban destinations in collaboration with leading international architectural figures, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in designing future cities and advancing an urban model that combines sustainability, innovation, cultural identity, and human connection to place.

These projects are part of Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to develop advanced and sustainable urban infrastructure and enhance the integration of public facilities and services in line with the emirate’s urban and population growth. They also support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan through transformative projects that elevate quality of life and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global city in innovation, sustainability, and integrated urban living.