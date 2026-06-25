Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Directors of Dubai Judicial Institute

DUBAI, 25th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Decree No. (17) of 2026 on the Board of Directors of the Dubai Judicial Institute, chaired by Counsellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan.

According to the Decree, members of the Board include Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi; Dr. Lowai Mohamed Khalfan Belhoul; Counsellor Khalifa Rashid bin Deemas Al Suwaidi; Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar; Abdul Moneim Salem bin Suwaidan, and the Director General of the Dubai Judicial Institute.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.