RAKEZ session helps SMEs strengthen business foundations through legal insights

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently brought together entrepreneurs, founders, and business leaders for a practical knowledge-sharing session focused on helping SMEs better understand the legal foundations that support sustainable business growth.

As businesses navigate increasingly complex operating environments, legal awareness has become an essential part of managing risk, protecting commercial interests, and making informed decisions. The session provided attendees with practical guidance on key legal considerations that business owners commonly encounter, from contracts and liabilities to compliance requirements and governance practices.

Led by legal and compliance experts Simon Walker, Founder & Managing Partner of Skyewalker Law, and Jamie Killilea, Founding Partner and Global Head of Compliance at CGI Consultancy, the discussion explored common legal pitfalls faced by SMEs and offered practical insights on how businesses can strengthen their legal foundations as they grow.

During the session, participants gained a clearer understanding of how well-structured contracts can help protect commercial relationships, the importance of understanding liabilities and obligations, and the role of compliance in supporting long-term business success. The interactive format also encouraged discussion around real-world business scenarios, enabling attendees to learn from practical examples and expert perspectives.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said, “Business growth and legal preparedness must go hand in hand. As SMEs expand, even minor oversights in contracts, compliance, or governance can result in significant financial and operational consequences. Equipping business owners with practical legal knowledge enables them to navigate challenges with greater confidence, safeguard their interests, and create stronger foundations for sustainable growth. This is part of our broader commitment to supporting businesses beyond setup and throughout their growth journey.”

The session also provided valuable networking opportunities, enabling participants to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and business leaders, exchange experiences, and discuss common challenges associated with growing and managing businesses in an evolving business environment.

Through initiatives like these, RAKEZ continues to create opportunities for businesses to access relevant expertise, exchange experiences with peers, and gain practical insights that support their ongoing development.