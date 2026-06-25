ADIB, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority collaborate to provide instant digital pre-approval for home financing

ABU DHABI, 25th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) to provide eligible UAE nationals with enhanced digital pre-approval access to Shari’a-compliant home financing solutions.

The initiative supports the UAE’s ongoing commitment to homeownership and family well-being, offering customers instant approval in principle for home financing through a fully digitised credit engine developed by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

According to the UAE Government, the homeownership rate among UAE nationals reached 91 per cent in 2025, reflecting the country’s continued focus on providing citizens with access to quality housing and long-term community stability.

The collaboration enables customers with existing ADHA National Housing finance to obtain additional financing from ADIB to purchase, build, or expand their homes and existing properties.

Through this partnership, ADHA provides profit-free housing finance approvals of up to AED1.75 million, while ADIB supplements any additional financing required by the beneficiary. Eligible UAE National customers will benefit from competitive, tailored financing solutions, a seamless user experience, and a streamlined journey integrated with the broader ADHA housing process.

Homeownership remains a cornerstone of family stability and long-term financial well-being. Through its partnership with ADHA, ADIB is expanding access to digital pre-approvals, enabling UAE nationals to build, enhance, and personalise their homes in line with their aspirations, with indicative approvals available within minutes.

By combining ADHA’s housing support programmes with ADIB’s Shari’a-compliant financing expertise, the partnership supports customers in realising their vision of homeownership through a seamless and customer-centric experience.

ADHA’s vision focuses on providing decent housing that meets the needs and special requirements of all citizens of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Collaboration with ADIB enables ADHA to fulfil its long-standing commitment to its beneficiaries by providing an enriched digital experience.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting the housing aspirations of UAE nationals by providing practical and accessible financing solutions that complement existing housing programmes. Through closer collaboration, ADIB and ADHA aim to enhance the customer experience, provide greater flexibility for homeowners, and contribute to the continued development of sustainable and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi.

The partnership reinforces ADIB’s commitment to delivering innovative and digitised Islamic financing solutions that support the evolving needs of UAE nationals while contributing to the UAE’s broader vision of enhancing the quality of life and strengthening family and community well-being.