Ahmed bin Saeed honours graduates of 2025 cohort of Dubai Holding’s national development programmes

DUBAI, 25th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Holding, honoured the graduates of the 2025 cohort of Dubai Holding’s national development programmes under ‘Al Multaqa’, the Group’s platform for developing and advancing Emirati talent.

The ceremony marked the graduation of 23 employees from Dubai Holding’s graduate development programmes, including ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’, reflecting the Group’s commitment to developing a new generation of Emirati talent equipped to lead key economic sectors and contribute to Dubai’s future ambitions.

Through ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ and other initiatives under ‘Al Multaqa’, Dubai Holding continues to invest in the development of national human capital by offering integrated career pathways that combine hands-on experience, leadership development and specialised learning opportunities.

The ceremony was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding; Malek Al Malek, Group CEO of Dubai Holding Asset Management, as well as other senior leaders from across the Group.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Holding, said, “National talent remains the most important driver of the UAE’s development journey, and investing in people continues to be the investment with the greatest and most lasting impact. Dubai Holding is committed to providing an environment that enables Emirati talent to acquire the expertise and leadership skills needed to help shape the economic sectors of the future and further strengthen Dubai’s global standing. Today’s graduates represent an important part of this long-term ambition.”

Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding, said, “At Dubai Holding, we believe that building leading institutions begins with developing the talent capable of leading them. Through ‘Al Multaqa’ and the ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ graduate programme, we are preparing Emirati talent with the knowledge, experience and innovative mindset needed to succeed in a dynamic global business environment, while enabling them to engage early in corporate strategy and decision-making. We are proud that this new cohort of graduates has built a strong foundation of skills that will support the continued growth of the Group’s businesses and contribute to the UAE’s economic development journey.”

Delivered as a structured 12-month experience, the ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ programme combines functional placements, senior mentorship, strategic project exposure and an eight-month PwC-led learning journey to equip graduates with practical, future-ready capabilities.

The graduates represent a range of Dubai Holding’s businesses and sectors, including real estate, hospitality, retail, entertainment, investments and community management, reflecting the diverse career opportunities available to Emiratis across the Group’s broad portfolio.

Through ‘Al Multaqa’, Dubai Holding has unified its UAE National development initiatives under a single framework, creating a structured approach to attracting, developing and retaining Emirati talent. The platform supports Emiratis at every stage of their career journey, from entry-level opportunities to leadership roles.

With a growing investment presence in more than 30 countries, Dubai Holding continues to invest in the development of national talent as a key component of its sustainable growth

strategy. Through programmes such as ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ and initiatives under ‘Al Multaqa’, the Group is preparing a new generation of Emirati leaders capable of competing globally and driving innovation and progress across key economic sectors, supporting the future ambitions of Dubai and the UAE.