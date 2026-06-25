SEWA lights Al Ghareefa Al Yadeya in Al Madam

SHARJAH, 25th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed a lighting project for Al Ghareefa Al Yadeya residential area in Al Madam city, including the road leading to the area, as part of its ongoing efforts to illuminate various towns and communities across the Central Region.

The project included the installation of 90 lighting poles and 94 energy-efficient lamps, as well as the laying of 5,000 metres of cables.

Engineer Khalifa Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Director of the Central Region at the Authority, said the organisation is committed to providing high-quality services and implementing lighting projects across different areas to ensure safety and security, while also enhancing the urban and aesthetic appearance.

He confirmed that Al Ghareefa Al Yadeya lighting project, including the connecting road, was executed according to the highest technical standards and completed in no more than four days.