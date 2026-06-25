Dubai Police celebrates International Day Against Drug Abuse

DUBAI, 25th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Police General Command is celebrating the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking tomorrow, Friday, under the slogan ‘United as One to Eradicate the Threat’, with an awareness exhibition featuring various activities over three days at Dubai Hills Mall.

The event is held in partnership with the National Drug Enforcement Authority, the Community Development Authority, the Dubai Health Authority, Al Ameen Service, the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai, the National Rehabilitation Centre, Al Amal Hospital, and the Hemaya International Centre at the General Department of Anti-Narcotics.

Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, affirmed Dubai Police's commitment to participating in all global events and activities, such as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, given its important role in protecting the community from the scourge of drugs and psychotropic substances and spreading awareness and guidance. He expressed his thanks to all the work teams participating in the events.

Brig. Khalid bin Muwaiza stated that the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking has become a major event in the UAE, where the Ministry of Interior and all security institutions in the country mobilise their efforts to combat this toxic scourge, protect youth from it, and work to spread a community security awareness culture across all segments of society.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Dr. Abdul Rahman Sharaf Al Maamari, Director of the Hemaya International Centre, said that the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is an awareness and social occasion where Dubai Police officers specialised in drug awareness meet with members of the public over three days.

“They exchange suggestions and ideas, learn about the realities and concerns of young people, listen to parents and their concerns, and develop plans and proposals to build a safe, stable, and protected family – through events, lectures, and awareness workshops,” he added.

Brig. Al Maamari invited everyone to visit Dubai Police's stand and other partners at Dubai Hills Mall to leave with valuable information and advice.

He also praised the active role of the partners of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, who have contributed and continue to contribute to supporting awareness and rehabilitation work for addiction patients, preparing them to return to life as productive individuals.