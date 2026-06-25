Abdullah bin Zayed receives Syrian Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Asaad Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic.

During the meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed the fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Syrian Arab Republic, and ways to enhance cooperation across a number of fields, including the economic and development sectors, in a manner that serves the interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Asaad Al-Shaibani and the accompanying delegation, affirming the UAE's support for the people of the Syrian Arab Republic and all efforts aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for development, stability and sustainable prosperity.

The meeting also reviewed the overall regional situation, including developments in Syria and Lebanon, and underscored the importance of concerted regional and international efforts to consolidate the foundations of development and peace in the Middle East, bringing greater prosperity and wellbeing to the peoples of the region.