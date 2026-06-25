Ministry of Community Empowerment commends Emirates Association for Talents's transformation strategy

DUBAI, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Community Empowerment has commended the significant transformation achieved by the Emirates Association for Talents, highlighting the importance of its strategic direction towards financial sustainability and enhancing community impact.

As part of efforts to strengthen national partnerships that support the development of national talent and advance sustainable development goals, a delegation from the Emirates Association for Talents visited the Ministry of Community Empowerment's headquarters in Dubai.

The delegation was headed by Ahmed Al Debani Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Association's Board of Directors, and included Dr. Fatma Abdulla Al durbi, Vice Chair of the Board; Alya Al Jassmi, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Talents Council; and Noura Al Shamsi, Chairperson of Dubai Talents Council.

The delegation was received by Yousef Alhammadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Community Empowerment for Support Services, in the presence of a number of ministry officials.

The Association's delegation presented its new strategy, approved by the Board of Directors, which is based on aligning the Association's programmes and initiatives with the national agenda of the United Arab Emirates and adopting a flexible approach that keeps pace with national developments, while focusing on achieving sustainable community impact. This approach is in line with the Ministry of Community Empowerment's vision of supporting sustainability and enhancing the efficiency of public benefit organisations.

During the meeting, Yousef Alhammadi praised the significant progress achieved by the Association during the recent period and its programmes and initiatives that contribute to identifying, nurturing and empowering talented individuals and national competencies.

He also commended the Talented Councils project launched by the Association, which brings together a distinguished group of volunteer members from the Association's General Assembly who are UAE nationals, describing it as a national model that promotes community participation and supports the identification and development of talent across the emirates.

The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in implementing future projects and initiatives in support of national development objectives and enhancing complementarity between public benefit organisations and government entities.

Ahmed Al Debani Al Nuaimi affirmed that the Board of Directors places financial sustainability and self-sufficiency at the forefront of its strategic priorities, ensuring the Association's ability to implement its programmes and projects efficiently and sustainably while expanding its community impact without relying on awaiting financial support.

For his part, Yousef Alhammadi praised this approach, stressing that strengthening financial sustainability is one of the most important factors for the success and continuity of public benefit organisations in the UAE. He added that it reflects strong institutional awareness that contributes to achieving sustainable developmental impact, serving society and keeping pace with national priorities.